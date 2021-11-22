15 Serious Black Friday Steals to Score This Holiday Season

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s the biggest week of the entire year for shopping. It’s like our very own Super Bowl! The deals are astounding, the gift ideas are mounting and our alarm clocks will be sounding ultra-early come November 26. But you don’t have to wait until then to shop!

We’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday steals for 2021 below, some of which go live later this week and some of which are already active. Need an amazing present? Want to grab something for yourself at a majorly marked-down price? Check out all of the deals below!

Echelon

Here’s a deal worth sweating for — Echelon has the best solutions for at-home fitness, and now they’re offering the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Enjoy 25% off all equipment with select memberships. Ride into the best Black Friday savings for the season.

Shop the Echelon Fitness Black Friday sale!

Liverpool

It’s not often you can get a great deal on Liverpool Los Angeles — especially not one this good. Right now, save 40% on a huge selection of stylish favorites. Whether you are looking for a chic holiday look or gifts for a loved one, the time to start saving is now before they’re gone forever.

Shop the Liverpool Los Angeles Black Friday sale! (Sale starts 11/25)

Dawn Levy

Dawn Levy is rolling out the red carpet this Black Friday. Gift yourself a fashion-forward outwear piece or work it out in cozy lounge. Either way, Dawn Levy is heating things up with up to 70% off select styles.

Shop the Dawn Levy Black Friday sale!

Kiss My Face

From aromatic body washes and lotions to refreshing toothpaste and moisture shave, Kiss My Face has something for the entire family this holiday season. Enjoy 30% off sitewide during BFCM so you can pamper your loved ones with clean, gentle and cruelty-free personal care. All products are free of parabens, phthalates, SLS, artificial colors, mineral oils and formaldehyde donors. Treat yourself (and your skin) to a refreshing, limited-time offer.

Shop the Kiss My Face Black Friday sale! (Sale starts 11/24)

FitNation

Affordable fitness for any age right from the comfort of your home. The deepest discount we have seen all year, FitNation is now offering 30% off sitewide*! Save now on fitness bikes, treadmills, core fitness, ellipticals and more, offering self-care for a healthier you.

Shop the FitNation Black Friday sale!

Little Me

40% off all baby and toddler clothing at littleme.com! Being a parent can be a beautiful mess, and Little Me supports every second of it — wear, wash, repeat! Stock up and save on a new wardrobe for your baby. Welcome to the world, little one! Shop seasonal styles for infant and toddler crafted in only the best fabrics and designed to be worn through every magical milestone coming your way.

Shop the Little Me Black Friday sale! (Sale starts 11/25)

Bubble

Bubble is the first modern, affordable, science-based skincare line formulated to clean, balance and hydrate young skin. Bubble provides high quality products made with top-of-the-line ingredients — with everything being vegan, cruelty-free and non-toxic — all for under $20. The brand is celebrating the holiday season with 30% off its entire website from November 26 through November 29. All you have to do is use code BUBBLEBF at checkout. Happy shopping!

Shop the Bubble Black Friday sale! (Sale starts 11/26)

Peek Kids

Get 50% off all of your favorite Peek Kids sale styles, no code needed! Find the best gifts to check everyone off of your list from baby to big kid. Shop these great deals while they last; styles are going fast and limited quantities are available.

Shop the Peek Kids Black Friday sale! (Sale starts 11/24)

Rheos

For beachgoers and thrill seekers and everyone under the sun, Rheos makes stylish polarized sunnies that FLOAT. For the week of Black Friday through Cyber Monday, take 30% off sitewide. There’s something for everyone with styles for men, women and kids. So whether your loved one is more of a cabana lounger, rapids rider or offshore fisherman, you can give the gift of fa-la-la-la-loating shades.

Shop the Rheos Black Friday sale!

Rosepops

Give the gift of elegance with Rosepops’ real long-lasting roses that will bloom for years to come. The perfect treat for a significant other, family member or even yourself, nestled in a luxurious box. Personalize your roses with a special message or a monogram of your recipient’s initial and watch the roses POP out of the box! Take 25% off sitewide for Black Friday and Cyber Monday — limited time only.

Shop the Rosepops Black Friday sale! (Sale starts 11/24)

Rora

Rora is a new women’s ready wear brand that really cares about people, products and the planet. Their clothing not only feels and fits well but also does good for the world at the same time. This holiday season they are giving 50% off everything on their site! This is such a great deal for an amazing product. Buy soon before they are sold out!

Shop the Rora Black Friday sale! (Sale starts 11/25)

Grounds and Hounds

Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. is celebrating Black Friday by offering 25% off sitewide, including subscriptions, with the code BLACKFRIDAY25 at checkout. There’s no better time to stock up on Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.’s 100% organic coffee blends and thoughtfully designed products for you and your loved ones this season. The purpose-driven brand donates 20% of all profits to fund innovative and impactful rescue programs throughout the country, providing pups in need with a second chance.

Shop the Grounds & Hounds Black Friday sale!

Kissy Kissy

Buy more, save more — up to 20% off everything on kissykissy.com. This hardly ever happens! Discover the highest quality, softer than soft Pima Cotton clothing for baby and toddler. Keep them cozy while they drift off into dreamland — almost like they are sleeping on a cloud! We only want the very best for our little babes, right?

Shop the Kissy Kissy Black Friday sale! (Sale starts 11/24)

Floatley

Step into your comfort zone this season with Floatley. Discover the most comfortable bras and underwear raved about by consumers everywhere, offering the perfect fit with premium quality. For a limited time, take 30% off coveted pieces and enjoy a lifetime of support and freedom.

Shop the Floatley Black Friday sale! (Sale starts 11/25)

Joovy

Experience Adventure Together: Joovy encourages active parents to bring the kids along for fresh air and fun with the Cocoon X2, an all-in-one outdoor adventure solution that converts from bike trailer to stroller in a snap. There’s seating for two kids up to 50 lbs each and tons of storage. This bundle includes the flag, tow arm and coupler attachment. Save $200 with this Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal.

Shop the Joovy Black Friday sale!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!