This past weekend, Blake Lively‘s It Ends With Us made its way to movie theaters and made over 50 million dollars, making it a must-see movie before the summer is over. And to celebrate, Lively made her rounds on the red carpet to promote her latest film. The former Gossip Girl star looked stunning as usual, but we couldn’t help but note Lively’s perfectly pink lipstick. According to Lively’s makeup artist, Elaine Offers, the lipstick is Merit’s Signature Lightweight Lipstick in Millennial (a perfect pink), and it’s just $28 at Amazon!

The Merit Signature Lightweight Lipstick features a creamy, lightweight texture that doesn’t leave lips with a dry finish. The formula offers a sheer satin-finish color and is packed with ingredients that nourish your lips. It’s crafted with plant-derived squalane and sunflower seed oil, which provides long-lasting moisture, papain enzyme to soothe lips and vitamin C, which helps to diffuse the appearance of fine lines.

Get the Merit Beauty Signature Lightweight Lipstick for $28 (originally $35) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Shoppers, like celebrities, love Merit’s lipstick, and even though it’s still earning reviews on Amazon, Sephora shoppers have given it glowing praises, too. “I’m not a lipstick girl, so I’ve only tried a few,” one said. “The color on this one is gorgeous and it feels hydrating and non-drying. Love the satin finish—I can’t do matte. No scent. Good lasting power.”

“This is the first time I’ve ever finished a full lipstick, and for good reason,” another shared. “The formula is perfect, balancing between matte and glossy, which is great for my dry lips. The color is a beautiful nude mauve pink. While some have reported issues with the lipstick breaking, I avoided this by only rolling it up slightly during use. I believe altering the formula to make it less soft would compromise its quality, so I hope it remains unchanged. This lipstick has become a staple in my routine.”

Hurry! Now that we know what shade of lipstick Lively uses, we’re sure it won’t be in stock long!

