The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is in full swing! That means now is your chance to save big on items you’ve been eyeing all year. We’ve been filling our carts all week, and we’re not stopping any time soon. Today, you can catch Us adding this silk pillowcase, which is a lifesaver for hair and skin, to our carts while it’s over 30% off.

The Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase looks and feels luxurious. It’s handcrafted from 22-momme Mulberry silk and is hypoallergenic, meaning you won’t get stuffy as soon as you lay down to drift off to sleep. The case is smooth and cooling, which helps beat night sweats, too. But the real benefits it provides are for your hair and skin. The fibers in the silk help to add essential oils to hair, which leaves it shiny. Plus, it doesn’t clog pores!

Get the Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for $53 (originally $80) at Nordstrom!

The pillowcase comes in 21 colors and in standard, queen and king sizes, and most are on sale now.

“My Blissy is the little indulgence that I look forward to all day,” a shopper said. “When my head hits the pillow, it feels like my entire body gives one collective exhale. The silk has just the right amount of slipperiness that it doesn’t tug on my hair, leave pillow lines on my cheeks, or trap heat throughout the night.”

“The pillowcase is incredibly soft, allowing my head to move with ease while I sleep,” another wrote. “My hair looks amazing in the morning, making my morning routine a breeze! Definitely worth the investment!”

Hurry and get yours before the Nordstrom Anniversary sale ends!

