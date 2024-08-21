Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do you feel bloated after every meal you eat? We’re here to help. Finding a bloat-busting supplement that works for you is of the utmost importance. Amazon shoppers have been adding the Bloom Nutrition Superfood Greens Powder to their shopping carts. This powder is a whole-food vegetable supplement made with leafy greens and probiotics. It is a healthy option that could seriously help reduce bloating. It’s also currently on sale!

Get the Bloom Nutrition Superfood Greens Powder for $35 (originally $40) at Amazon! Save more when you subscribe! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

You can get your daily dose of greens with the Bloom Nutrition Superfood Greens Powder. This powder contains prebiotics, antioxidants, digestive enzymes, vegetables, fruits and superfoods. It’s formulated to help support your immune system, reduce bloating and regulate digestion. If you haven’t had any fruits or vegetables for the day, just add one scoop of this powder to your water, stir and you’ll have met your daily fruit and vegetable intake. The green powder is plant-based and is also great for your diet as it is free of dairy, gluten, sugar and more. You can enjoy 60 servings from one container of this powder, lasting one to two months.

Over 4,900 Amazon shoppers have given the powder five-star ratings. One five-star shopper with fatigue and bloating shared how the green powder “helps get the nutrients I need first thing in the morning.” They continued to note how their hair “feels more full” and their “energy levels are up.” Another customer raved that they “feel less bloated” after taking the green powder. A final shopper raved that they received a “burst of energy” after taking it. If you still need some convincing, I’ve been consuming this green powder for months and have noticed a significant reduction in my stomach size. You should give Bloom a try. Enjoy!

