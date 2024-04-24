Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you’re headed on a spring vacation or are planning for summer, there’s a good chance you’re doing a little warm-weather outfit shopping — this would include swimsuits, crop tops, dresses and tanks. Yay! It’s fun and exciting, but it can also make you well aware of a pesky visitor named Bloating.

Bloating visits all of Us from time to time and we’ll just say she’s not welcome. There are various ways to avoid our arch nemesis Bloating, namely staying hydrated, eating healthy, exercising regularly and avoiding stress, but she still shows up sometimes…especially around that time of the month.

Poor gut health is one of the main causes of perpetual bloating, so keeping that in check is key! These greens powders and wellness shots are tried-and-true ways to get your gut, immune system and digestive tract performing their best. When taken daily, these products will have you glowing from the inside out!

So scroll on to learn about some of our favorite de-bloating products that can improve your health and help you become the most confident version of yourself (at any time of the month). It’s worth it!

Green Machine Daily Nutritional Powder

This tasty powder contains 35 powerful fruits and vegetables, prebiotics, probiotics, antioxidants and enzymes. 14 individual packets make it easy to take on the go!

Get the Green Machine Daily Nutritional Powder for $32 at Fleur Marché!

Daily Ritual Immunity and Digestion Shots

If you’re ready to take shots that are actually good for you, check out this functional trio! Ingredients like echinacea, ginger juice and lemon will keep you healthy all year round.

Get the Daily Ritual Immunity Shots and Digestion 30 Pack for $110 at Suja Organic!

Greens Blend Superfood Powder

This crowd favorite has more than 35,000 fans on Amazon, one calling it a “delicious boost of vitality” and noting a “significant improvement in energy levels throughout the day”.

Get the Amazing Grass Greens Blend Superfood Powder Smoothie Mix for $26 on Amazon!

Super Greens Mix

Chlorella and spirulina are just a few of the powerhouse ingredients in this formula. The powder is chocked full of ingredients that will regulate immune function and detoxify the body.

Get the Clean Simple Eats Super Greens Mix for $40 on Amazon!

Greens and Superfoods Powder for Bloating

If you’ve never liked the taste of greens and superfoods, you’re about to have an identity crisis — this powder tastes indulgent! You can also grab it in strawberry kiwi, berry, citrus and more.

Get the Bloom Nutrition Greens and Superfoods Powder for Bloating and Gut Support for $40 on Amazon!

Elderberry Immune Support Shots

Elderberry is known to lower inflammation, which is exactly what you want when trying to improve your overall health! These shots deliver superfoods with their natural goodness intact.

Get the Vive Organic Immune Support Shots for $47 on Amazon!

