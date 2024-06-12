Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Did someone say party? If “party” makes you think of disco balls and happy tunes, that’s exactly what’s happening in our office. Why? Because we just got invited to another party that’s even more our vibe . . . you did, too!

Blue Mercury is hosting its Summer Shopping Party Sale — in other words, it’s offering some of the largest discounts of the year on all our favorite brands and products. If brands like Dyson, SkinCeuticals, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Nest, Jo Malone and Tom Ford are on your radar, you’re going to want to stop by and stay awhile!

Related: This Keratin-Like Spray Could Take $1,200 Off Your Yearly Haircare Bill Gone are the days when “going to the hair salon” meant getting a little trim. Nowadays, everybody seems to be adding Brazilian blowouts, scalp detox treatments, deep conditioning . . . the list goes on. One treatment that’s gained popularity in recent years is the keratin treatment — and unlike other treatments that remain controversial, […]

From now until June 19, you can get 20% off orders of $200, 25% off orders of $500 and 30% off orders of $1,000 — all it takes is code SUMMER! Oh, and shipping is free for BlueRewards members. If you’re not a member, a quick email sign-up will score you that perk.

So read on to see the skincare, makeup and haircare items we’re adding to cart. See you at the party!

Skincare

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re familiar with luxury anti-aging skincare, you know SkinCeuticals. This triple lipid restorative cream is one we buy again and again (and will be buying yet again!). It’s designed to restore the skin’s ceramides, firm, even out complexions, reduce visible pore size and brighten.

Makeup

Our Absolute Favorite: This bestselling color-correcting cream has built-in SPF 50, so you’ll be protecting your skin while giving it a radiant glow. It provides medium-coverage, hydrating ingredients and plumping hyaluronic acid for an all-around winning formula. Choose from nine different shades!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Haircare

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s been all over social media — and for good reason! The Dyson Airstrait Straightener dries and straightens the hair at the same time, all without the excess heat damage. When used in wet-to-dry mode, you can take your hair from soaking wet to salon blowout with one tool. It’s magic!