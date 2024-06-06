Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve ever come across a vintage postcard from a Greek vacation or maybe just an Instagram slideshow, you’ve probably seen all of the beauty a vacation in Greece has to offer. Stunning crystal clear blue waters, white beaches and rich history are some of the hallmark scenes. However, another hallmark you may have come across is a beautiful blue and white printed dress likely paired with some gladiator sandals.

What makes a blue and white printed dress like the Grace Karin Strapless Ruched Maxi Dress symbolic of Greek style is its similarity to Greek culture. It matches seamlessly into the scene of Grecian beaches, their whitewashed architecture, the Greek flag and the effortlessness that aligns with a laid-back Mediterranean lifestyle. Plus, it gives off Greek goddess vibes!

Get the Grace Karin Strapless Ruched Maxi Dress with Pockets (originally $46) on sale for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Perfect for cocktails at sunset after a day at the beach, this maxi dress is made of a lightweight fabric and flowy silhouette. To enhance the natural silhouette, it features a tight bust, a ruched bodice and cinched waist. It comes in a few other blue and white Greek-inspired styles, but also several other color combinations that’ll match to lots more of your vacation destinations.

It didn’t just spark our next sunny holiday inspiration though. It’s also a favorite of shoppers, with over 1,400 five-star ratings on Amazon. One said it was “perfect for a night out at a nice restaurant” on their vacation. “It is comfortable with hidden pockets,” they said. “[There’s] no need to wear extra layering underneath as this is not see through at all. [It’s] great to wear with wedges or even with flats.”

If you’ve been shopping for your next vacation, this is perfect timing! This Greek-inspired dress is now on sale for 20% off on Amazon, making it just $37.

See it: Get Grace Karin Strapless Ruched Maxi Dress with Pockets (originally $46) on sale for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

