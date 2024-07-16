Your account
Prime Day: This Marie Kondo-Approved Air Purifier Is $70 Off

By
Marie Kondo
Marie KondoRichard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions

Amazon Prime Day is our favorite sale of the year because you can score the best deals on, well, everything. Seriously! Out of all retailers, Amazon is our pick for the best discounts.

If you’ve recently moved into a new place, first of all, congratulations! We know you’re probably looking for home deals right now. Who better to look to than Marie Kondo? The organizing queen knows just what we need to add to our lovely sanctuaries.

In 2023, Tidying Up star shared the items she can’t live without with The Strategist. We want to ensure our homes are clean at all times, so we’re circling back to her air purifier pick: The Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max Air Purifier. It’s in stock (for now) and on sale for Prime Day!

Get the Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max Air Purifier (originally $230) for just $160 at Amazon!

“I actually started using this particular purifier very recently,” Kondo said. “A friend of mine recommended it. For me, home appliances are something that you really don’t know how it will perform when you’re looking at it on the store shelf; you have to take it home and live with it.”

She continued to tell the outlet how this air purifier gives her home that extra level of silence. “Noise-wise, it’s quite quiet from what I’ve seen so far. What I like about it is not just its filtering capability but how the design integrates into our home and life.”

This air purifier offers many capabilities and claims to remove at least 99.97% of airborne particles, viruses, dust and pollen. It’s energy-friendly to keep the electric bill low — and it’s 30% off the original price. It has a sleek and unobtrusive design as well.

Make sure to grab this Kondo-approved air purifier before it sells out this Prime Day!

Get the Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max Air Purifier (originally $230) for just $160 at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Explore more from Blueair here and see other air purifiers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

