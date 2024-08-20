Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I cannot get enough of wearing good classic Chelsea boots. Fashion constantly changes, but if you’re like me, you always go with classics because they always stay in style. Chelsea boots are the perfect shoes for transitioning through all seasons since you can pair them with any outfit. Personally, I love the Blundstone 510 Slip-On Boots. These Australian boots are also on sale at Amazon and are very popular this time of the year.

My fall wardrobe needs more comfortable, stylish, and versatile boots that are roomy enough to wear with thick socks. Chelsea boots are my go-to because they’re not too tall or bulky, which is why I’m sharing my favorite pair. I can wear them all day without getting blisters. Plus, they’re incredibly comfortable and perfect for commuting to the city.

Related: This Casual T-Shirt Dress Is the Perfect Fit for Every Body Chelsea boots have a unique quality that adds a classic touch to your style, and they can elevate your look whether you’re running errands or putting together an outfit for a day at work. You can pair them with anything from jeans and a tee to a casual maxi dress. As fall approaches, consider adding […]

Get the Blundstone 510 Slip-On Boot for $160 (originally $175) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

The unisex Blundstone 510 Slip-On Boots are made with water-resistant leather and have a steel shank for stability and protection. These Chelsea boots also have durable TPU outsoles, cushioned midsoles and elastic goring to shield your feet from hazardous weather. They feature an SPS Max Comfort system to absorb impact for added protection. These boots are lightweight and comfortable. I tested them by pairing them with an oversized sweater and high-waisted Good American jeans for a full day in New York City. Walking from Penn Station down to the West Village, I was pleasantly surprised to find no blisters.

If you need some celebrity style inspiration, take notes from names like Kate Middleton and Lily Collins who also have also been spotted in Blundstones.

This pair of Chelsea boots has over 1,900 five-star ratings with shoppers saying the shoes “mold to your foot” “feel durable” and that “quality of leather is strong and great for long walks.” Make sure to grab these boots on sale before they’re gone.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Blundstone 510 Slip-On Boot for $160 (originally $175) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2024, but are subject to change.