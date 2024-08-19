Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Diane Keaton is one woman who knows how to take casual accessories like oversized belts, wide-brim hats and more and make them timeless and classy. We’re always taking notes on A-listers to get inspiration on trends happening and adding them to our wardrobe. As featured in an InStyle look of the day, the First Wives Club actress recently took a stroll around the block in California. She wore a long-sleeve black shirt, oversized belt, pinstripe trousers, bowler hat and white boots. Her boots caught our attention as they complemented her look. We searched for the exact boot, but we ended up finding a perfect lookalike. Enter: the UGG Women’s Ashton Chelsea Boot.

Get the UGG Women’s Ashton Chelsea Boot for $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

The UGG Women’s Ashton Chelsea Boots feature waterproof leather, UNIFI textile and microfiber lining to keep your feet dry on rainy days. Chelsea boots can bridge the gap between summer and fall dressing, especially if you plan to transition your wardrobe to a new season. Known for their shaft height and sleek material, Chelsea boots can keep your feet from feeling stuffy, allowing you to wear them to early autumn days. You can replicate Keaton’s look or you can try these boots with a maxi dress or a linen shirt with jeans. Once you feel a breeze of cool weather, throw on a turtleneck long-sleeve shirt and corduroy pants. Or, add a knit sweater, cozy leggings and thick socks to have your outfit speak fall.

The shoes have received five-star ratings. One five-star shopper raved the shoes offer a “perfect shaft height to pair with leggings and cropped jeans.” Another customer shared how she “get compliments all the time.” A final shopper noted how the shoes offer “excellent quality and durability.” Enjoy these boots that are under $100.

