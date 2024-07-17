Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to cooking, your cookware can start to wear and lose its durability over time. Whether you’re a seasoned chef who needs the sleekest cuts on every ingredient or a beginner starting their culinary journey, having sharp, strong knives is essential for every kitchen. If your blades have started to dull, we have news for you! Bobby Berk, known for starring in Netflix’s Queer Eye, knows how to turn any pad into a posh palace. Recently, he took to his website to proclaim his love for a cutlery sharpening set that’s currently 20% off now for Prime Day (Amazon’s two-day sales event happening right now!).

The Tumbler Rolling Knife Sharpener Starter Set is a nifty kitchen tool to have in your arsenal because it’s versatile and a simple process that will make your culinary routines easier. This set consists of the Tumbler sharpener, a magnetic knife holder, a protective stand and a leather strop. Powered by diamonds — nature’s strongest and most effective minerals — the Tumbler set removes the first layer of the knife, unveiling a sharper, finer cut. Oh, and did we mention that the set consists of stainless steel pieces?

Get the Tumbler Rolling Knife Sharpener Starter Set for $150 (was $187) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of July 17, 2024, but may be subject to change.

This set from Tumbler will help sharpen your good ‘ol trusty cutlery without creating a long, drawn-out process. To sharpen your knives, attach your knife to the holder and roll it along with the diamond sharpener. If you didn’t know, diamonds are super strong and make for a suitable sharpening material. Then, you follow that up by using the stainless steel helix disc to help smooth the blade and remove any particles that may have come about during the sharpening process. It’s really that easy!

While reviewing and gushing over this sharpener set, a happy Amazon reviewer noted, “This is a great quality set, and my husband was pleased with it. I highly recommend it — it is easy to use and store.” One more reviewer said, “This set is easy to use, and my knives are super sharp!”

Moreover, keeping your cutlery at its sharpest and best can be a task — but it doesn’t have to be. So, if you’re looking for an easy way to sharpen your tools, snag this Bobby Berk-approved sharpener set for a steal while you can during Prime Day!

