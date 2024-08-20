Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re getting to that point in the year where nights spent beachside need to be accompanied by cozier vibes, like a bonfire, to keep Us warm. This also means that our wardrobe needs to be accompanied by warmer coastal fashion vibes, like breezy shawls and linen pants. If you’re ready to start shifting your closet, we found 17 coastal-chic fashion pieces that say “bonfire at the beach” — and they start at $25.

Whether your beachy bonfires are by the ocean, lake or pond, these pieces will help you transition your coastal-chic fashion aesthetic into the fall seamlessly. We’ve rounded up everything from breezy maxi dresses that can be worn in the daytime, but also be layered with a cardigan once the night falls, to linen pants that can be paired with cozy sweaters. Our lineup consists of all of your favorite coastal fabrics like cotton and linen, as well as your favorite nautical prints and colors like stripes and sea blue. Keep on reading to find your new favorite pieces to wear at the beach bonfire and beyond!

17 Coastal-Chic Fashion Pieces That Say “Bonfire at the Beach”

Breezy Maxi Dresses

1. Our Most Favorite! This tiered, breezy maxi dress gets our most favorite award for being a versatile style that could easily pair with a denim jacket on chilly evenings!

2. Designer Style: This lace eyelet maxi dress serves up designer style vibes with its intricately detailed fabric, trumpet sleeves and tiered design!

3. Cotton Cutie: An Amazon bestseller, this shirt-style maxi dress is beloved by shoppers for its chic design and ease of wear!

4. Sea Blue Hues: If blue hues are your color, try out this shopper-loved sea blue dress that features bow tie straps, a smocked bodice and a flared hem!

5. Crochet Cover-Up: As soon as the sun starts to set, cozy up in this crochet cover-up that looks like a chic maxi dress!

Cozy Tops, Cardigans and Shawls

6. Our Most Favorite! Emulating coastal style perfectly is this woven knit cardigan that has contrast buttons, a breathable cotton fabric and a wide color selection!

7. It’s Giving Rich Mom: We could easily see a rich Hamptons mom throwing this chic striped cardigan over her shoulders for an evening on the yacht!

8. Boutique Style: Looking like it came out of a fancy local fashion boutique is this lace eyelet top that features cute puff sleeves, a buttoned V-neckline and cotton fabric!

9. Do the Denim: A closet staple, this Wrangler denim jacket is perfect for throwing over dresses, tops, camis and more!

Beachy Pants and Maxi Skirts

10. Our Most Favorite! We love the way these breezy palazzo pants flatter the tummy with its slimming, smocked high waistline!

11. Mix in Florals! Whoever said florals were just for summer was seriously disturbed — especially when this printed maxi skirt is so cute!

12. Lovely Linen: With Scandi fashion being a big trend as of late, it’s fashionable to wear these flowy linen pants with both tank tops and sweaters!

13. It’s a Jean Day: When you feel a jean day coming on, grab these bestselling high-waisted jeans that have a retro wide-leg design!

Easy to Mix and Match Sets

14. Our Most Favorite! This linen matching set is our most favorite because of its versatile style that can easily be mixed and matched with the rest of your wardrobe!

15. Goes With Everything: This versatile, neutral set has a T-shirt that can pair with jeans and pants that can be worn with a sweater!

16. Time to Relax: Wind down from a busy day with a glass of wine, a cheeseboard and this vintage-looking two-piece set that’s made of a cozy cotton fabric blend!

17. Minimalists Maven: Minimalist fashionistas will be drawn toward this two-piece cap sleeve and pants set that has a simple design and comes in several neutral shades!