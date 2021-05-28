Shop Boohoo’s Incredible New Pride Collection Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year! And no, we’re not talking about Christmas — we’re talking about Pride Month! Every June, we celebrate all of the strides that the LGBTQIA+ community has made, and you can show your support too thanks to Boohoo’s new Pride Collection!

All of the pieces that just dropped feature touches of the famous Pride flag. Check out our favorite picks below, and get ready to celebrate!

This Rainbow Striped Tracksuit

We love the subtle statement this tracksuit makes. The lilac color is so cute, and the stripes along the sides of both the hoodie and joggers represent every color in the Pride flag!

Get the Pride Hooded Tracksuit With Tape Detail for $80, available from Boohoo!

This Adorable Canvas Tote

This isn’t just a tote bag to wear during Pride Month — show your support year-round and help the environment by bringing it with you for your grocery hauls!

Get the Pride Love is Circle Print Tote Bag for $16, available from Boohoo!

This Chic and Simple T-Shirt

This is the type of T-shirt that goes with everything. We also love the range of sizing options available! You can score this tee in a smaller size if you want a fitted look, or go oversized if you want to wear it as a dress with some biker shorts.

Get the Pride Equality Applique T-shirt for $24, available from Boohoo!

These Cute Ankle Socks

Athletic socks like these are trendy right now, and we love that this pair has a Pride theme. Rock ’em with white sneakers!

Get the Pride 3pk Rainbow Heart Sport Socks for $16, available from Boohoo!

This Heart Baseball Hat

This hat is a great way to add some Pride to whatever outfit you’re rocking, and it’s also ideal for the summer months. It can protect your face from the sun’s damaging rays, and the white color will keep you cool in the heat.

Get the Pride Heart Cap for $20, available from Boohoo!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out the entire Pride Collection and shop all of the latest styles available from Boohoo!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!