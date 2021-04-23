Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’ve been having trouble fully transitioning over from our winter wardrobe to our spring one this year. We feel like if we stored all of our winter clothes away right now, we’d have nothing left to wear. But we don’t want to be sweating it out in heavy layers as the weather heats up more and more!

That’s why we’re taking control and stocking up our closet with on-trend picks from boohoo ASAP, especially while practically everything on the site is 60% off — including new arrivals! So many celebs wear boohoo, including Kylie Jenner, Emma Roberts, Paris Hilton, Ashley Benson and Bachelor franchise faves including Tayshia Adams, Becca Kufrin, Hannah Ann Sluss, Cassie Randolph and more. The list seriously goes on and on. Ready to land your own place on that list? Check out our picks!

This Satin Shirt

An oversized button-up in a shiny, silky satin? This shirt can seriously act as a chic base for all types of outfits — whether you’re pairing it with a midi skirt or ripped jeans!

Get the Satin Oversized Shirt (originally $50) for just $20 at boohoo for a limited time!

This Bright Floral Dress

Neons are hot right now, and florals are always, always, always in style for spring, so why not grab a dress that has both? It even adds a cherry on top in the form of puff sleeves!

Get the Neon floral Button Down Midi Dress (originally $44) for just $18 at boohoo for a limited time!

This Shirred Top

You can’t go wrong with a shirred piece right now, but you can go spectacularly right with this off-the-shoulder top. Adding the tiered look was a stroke of genius, and we want to wear this piece for all types of occasions!

Get the Shirred Short Off the Shoulder Crop (originally $24) for just $10 at boohoo for a limited time!

This Lounge Set

Just because the sun is starting to shine doesn’t mean we don’t want to have our ultra-comfy days! This tee and short set is a way to stay relaxed and stylish at the same time. It’s a good pick for working out too!

Get the Soft Side Stripe Shorts Lounge Set (originally $28) for just $11 at boohoo for a limited time!

This Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit captured our hearts immediately. The navy fabric makes it easy to dress up, but the yellow floral print keep it summery and fun. Wear with a denim jacket and sneakers or an embellished headband and heels!

Get the Floral Print Double Tie Back Culotte Jumpsuit (originally $50) for just $20 at boohoo for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop all new clothing arrivals at boohoo here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!