21 Flowy Maxi Dresses That Will Look Fabulous in Photos

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some of the most iconic photos we’ve ever seen involve a dress flowing in the wind. Marilyn Monroe standing on the subway grate obviously comes to mind, or maybe Lupita Nyong’o posing in that blue dress on the red carpet of the 2014 Academy Awards. Some dresses just look incredible when photographed, especially when you throw a little twirl or breeze into the mix!

Want to have your own celebrity photo moment? We’ve picked out 21 flowy, gorgeous maxi dresses that can help make it happen. We’ve got picks for all budgets in all different colors, including some finds under $20, so let’s do this thing!

21 Flowy Maxi Dresses for A-List Photos

Blue Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This printed Milumia dress comes in a summery shade of blue, and its A-line silhouette and high slit mean it’s ready for some major posing!

2. We Also Love: Calling all boho babes! This beachy R.Vivimos dress and its nearly backless design are waiting for you!

3. We Can’t Forget: This tie-dye T-shirt HUSKARY dress has a casual feel, but the drape and flow of the material will have you feeling like a model!

Red Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Va-va-voom! This plunging, red hot Floerns party dress has a stunning sheer overlay to really have you looking like a star!

5. We Also Love: This long-sleeve BUENOS NINOS dress is made of an elegant chiffon. Remove the included tie belt to really let the fabric take flight!

6. We Can’t Forget: Say sayonara to straps with this floral Yidarton dress and its adorable ruffle detail!

White Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: The photos of this wildly affordable LISTHA dress speak for themselves. If you thought you knew voluminous before, this dress will change everything!

8. We Also Love: This cold-shoulder Afibi dress has Disney princess vibes if you ask Us!

9. We Can’t Forget: Let’s get a little floral in here. This beautiful Simplee dress is accented with red and pink blooms!

Black Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This tiered Charlie Holiday dress from Anthropologie simply belongs on the waterfront!

11. We Also Love: This dotted LIL BETTER dress drapes like a dream and is such a quick and easy way to look instantly chic!

12. We Can’t Forget: Want to go a little fancier? You’ll look like a classic Hollywood movie star in this glittery Remelon dress!

Pink Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: How could we ever pass by this shining satin SheIn evening gown? Truly show-stopping!

14. We Also Love: For something a little more casual but equally eye-catching, we love this NYTT tie-dye dress from Lulus!

15. We Can’t Forget: This halter neck VSVO dress has a loose cut, the super soft chiffon ready to make some Kodak moments happen!

Green Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This loose-fit YESNO dress is the perfect type of casual piece that you can wear out and about while making an undeniable fashion statement!

17. We Also Love: This 9 Seed Tulum dress from Revolve definitely has to come with us on our next vacation!

18. We Can’t Forget: This FANCYINN dress would be a great bridesmaid option that costs way less than the usual prices we see!

Rainbow Dresses

19. Our Absolute Favorite: To really go bold and bright, this tiered Dearlove dress is an ultra-unique and breathtaking option!

20. We Also Love: This Remelon dress‘ colors have pretty sunrise vibes!

21. We Can’t Forget: We obviously need to end this list with a rainbow tie-dye option. Show up to the next pool party or BBQ in this GRECERELLE dress and prepare to turn heads!

Looking for more? Shop all maxi dresses at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

