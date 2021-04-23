This Ultra-Long Maxi May Be the Perfect Beach Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While each season has its charms, there’s nothing quite like the summertime. We’re willing to bet that many of you are particularly excited about the warm-weather months this year — we know we are! Naturally, that excitement has resulted in a great deal of planning — including shopping for new essential items.

There’s a lot to do ahead of June 20 (which is the first official day of summer, FYI). Hitting the gym, getting a base tan, finally indulging in a fresh mani/pedi — do whatever makes you happy, but do so in style. If a beach trip is in sight, consider this adorable maxi dress from LILBETTER. We’re obsessed!

Get the LILBETTER Women’s Beach Crochet Backless Bohemian Halter Maxi Long Dress for prices starting at $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

The skirt of this dress is long and flowy, but what truly caught our eye is the stunning crochet top. It’s knit in a halter style, which gives the dress a backless look — and an empire effect as well! Allow Us to explain: The triangle-style top is opaque so there’s no risk of wardrobe malfunctions, but the lacy design underneath provides a surprise see-through moment. It’s sophisticated, and so appropriate for summer. In fact, this must-have frock may be one of the most flattering options we’ve seen to date.

Given its light-as-a-feather material and sheer area, we wouldn’t recommend wearing this dress to dinner in town. That’s why we’re dubbing it the perfect beach dress, as it’s more elevated than traditional cover-up options. It’s a breezy garment that’s garnered tons of fans, and all of them seem to have snapped selfies with waves crashing in the background. The white version may be our favorite, but there are four other winning picks to choose from! You can currently purchase this piece in a tan brown hue, a light minty green, a pale pink and a wine red. If you’re lucky enough to be taking a safe vacation soon, you won’t regret having this dress packed away in your suitcase!

