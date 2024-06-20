Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ever since I wore my first bra in middle school, I’ve been finding any and every way I can to keep myself from wearing them again. From pasties to boob tape, I’ve been able to find many ways to shimmy my way out of what would’ve otherwise been a must-wear bra outfit. However, another (and my favorite) way of getting out of wearing a bra is finding a dress with a construction that lifts your breasts well enough so that you can go without one.

Ever seen those funny bra memes on the internet depicting how the first thing women do when they get home is throw off their bra? It’s literally me but also literally many of Us after a long day of dealing with uncomfortable underwires, rubbing fabric or itchy material. So when I find a dress like the Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Bow Tie Mini Dress that keeps me from having to endure the all-day discomfort — but is also cute and comfy — I need to share it with all of my girls.

I don’t know if the brand had the intent of creating a dress that could help you go braless — but if they did, 10/10 chef’s kiss — they nailed it. For reference, I have a solid D cup, so it takes some effort to keep my breasts in check and keep them from looking saggy, tacky or unflattering, but this dress just does it. This is thanks to its waist-cinching design that keeps them from falling down and polyester fabric that’s nip- and cellulite-hiding.

However, I truly wouldn’t like wearing it if it didn’t check all of the other boxes, like being cute and flattering to the rest of my body. It has flowy sleeves that cover up my arms, which are a bit of an insecurity point for me, and a flowy design at the skirt, which covers up the tummy. Simple and pretty, it features a cute bow tie at the bodice, which helps to keep the bust further in place. I’m a neutral lover, so my favorite colors in the dress are black and white. But it’s also made for those who love color too, coming in green, blue, pink and lilac shades as well.

I’m far from the only Amazon shopper who’s found this dress incredibly flattering though. It has a large fan base of shoppers as well. A perfect summer style, over 1,000 of these dresses have been purchased in this last month alone. And on top of that, over 700 happy shoppers have left it a five-star rating, often with a written review as well.

One shopper, who had the same experience as I did with it, said in their review that even though they have larger breasts, they “didn’t have to wear a bra” and “still felt supported” in it. “This dress is amazing!” they said. “I will be ordering again in more colors! The best part of the dress for me was its lightweight [fabric] for summer.”

But if you simply must wear a bra for a certain occasion, many other reviewers like this one noted how well it works with one. “I was hesitant about the tie hole in front, but it wasn’t a problem at all,” they said. “I wore a regular bra underneath and the tie hung down to cover any gaps. [There was] no bra showing in the front or back.”

Though I was never able to find anything like this dress when I was younger, my middle school self would’ve been thrilled to know I’d eventually find dresses in the future that would allow me to go braless. She also would’ve been happy to know (as I am now) that it wouldn’t cost me my budget to get one. In fact, this one can be found for just $39 on Amazon.

See it: Get Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Bow Tie Mini Dress for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

