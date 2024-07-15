Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Like clockwork, I look forward to shedding layers every summer. Wearing thick fabrics and heavy items is a recipe for a disaster when the weather in NYC feels like a neverending heatwave. With that in mind, I’ve decided to find new ways to wear less and stay cool. Wearing bralettes as shirts is one of my favorite ways to beat the heat during the summer, and you can find them on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day.

Hear me out! Bralettes are a great tool to stay fashionable and cool at the same time. Not only are they lightweight and showcase a little skin, but they often have built-in bust support. Even better? There are chic styles with lacey accents and thick straps that will fit comfortably on your shoulders. Plus, you can layer them with button-down shirts or blazers if you need to dress things up a notch! Are you ready to make the ultimate fashion statement this summer? Check out the best bralettes to wear without a shirt!

1. Over 100 shoppers purchased this four-piece bralette set within the past month. The adjustable straps are comfy and they come with padding!

2. Serve coquette-level romance in this black lacey bralette!

3. This lightly padded bralette comes with removable cups! It has wide side and back straps so that you don’t have to feel uncomfortable or worry about bulging!

4. Channel sporty style with this triangle-shaped bralette. The plunging V-neck line gives way to a chic logo!

5. Versatility meets comfort in this convertible strap bralette. It has great coverage so it keeps minimal skin on the stomach and back exposed. Best of all? The straps can be worn normally or criss-crossed!

6. This long-line sports bra unlocks a summer cheat code. Not only is it lengthy and modest in comparison to most bralettes, but it’s made from moisture-wicking material to help you stay dry!

7. This five-piece set gives you so much bang for your buck. What better way to spruce up your intimates collection than with a lacey bralette in five classic shades?

8. Are you on the hunt for a statement-making piece? This sports bra has a twisted backless design that’s sure to rake in endless compliments!

9. You’ll want to add this ribbed bralette to your cart if you’re a fan of body-hugging fabric. It has cute branding for fashionistas who love a little graphic moment!

10. This vibrant white bralette has a plunging neckline that adds a sassy flair!

11. You can’t go wrong with a lightweight bralette from Calvin Klein. The trusted intimates brand has a seamless bralette with adjustable straps that we absolutely love!

12. Make a vibrant statement with this chic color-block-style bralette set. The straps are vibrant hues that contrast with the colors on the cups!

13. This three-pack set comes in so handy. You can rock it solo or pair it underneath oversized tops for a seamless look!

14. This lacey bralette will melt against your skin. It has chic racerback-style straps. Best of all? It’s unlined and unpadded!

15. Love a versatile style? This bralette has a unique triangle-shaped design and removable cups!

16. No wires, no problem! This seamless bralette has a moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you nice and cool while offering support and comfort!

