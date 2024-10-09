Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

People always tell me my hair looks so healthy. I’m always flattered — it’s truly one of the best compliments — but I can’t help but laugh sometimes because I really put my hair through the ringer. I’ve religiously dyed it every five weeks for the past nine years. Not to mention I constantly heat style it and don’t treat it with tender love and care when I brush out knots. Truly, I shouldn’t have any hair left. I think the only reason my hair has maintained vitality is due to the award-winning Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, which happens to be 31% off for Amazon Prime Day!

In my humble opinion, I think this rich mask is more reparative than Olaplex. Don’t get me wrong, I love the bond-building Olaplex formulations, but I’ve seen more immediate results when using Briogeo’s deep conditioning mask. One tub of this miracle mask usually sets me back $40 — but today it’s 30% off! I’ll definitely be stocking up on this transformative hair treatment. Here’s why you should, too.

Get the Briogeo Deep Conditioning Mask for $27 (originally $39) on Amazon!

This velvety soft cream is chock full of rejuvenating natural ingredients like rose hip oil, algae extract, almond oil and biotin. These ingredients strengthen and mend hair from the inside out. To use the Briogeo hair mask, shampoo your hair and massage the hair mask into your strands in place of conditioner. Let the mask sit for 10 minutes — and voila! Soft, bouncy hair awaits.

One 10 minute treatment, once per week, infuses each and every strand with essential moisture to restore hair back to health, while simultaneously fending off frizz and boosting shine. Plus, lathering the mask through my strands becomes a full sensory experience, courtesy of the uplifting musky-floral scent.

Once I rinse out the mask, I feel an immediate difference in the softness of my mane. Even better, once I dry it the visual change is remarkable. Glass-like smoothness is virtually guaranteed whether I let my hair air dry or blow it out. I could wax poetic about this deep conditioning mask for days, but I’m not the only one who adores it.

More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers attest to the “shocking” results. “I just had a very intensive bleach job done. So far this has been the best hair mask I have ever used to treat the bleach damaged hair,” one happy customer writes. “Before this I would do an egg mask and other color treated hair masks or oil, but by far this has the most dramatic effect. My hair feels soft almost like before I bleached my hair. Definitely worth it.”

Everyone could use a little hair glow up, even if you don’t dye your mane or regularly style with heat! You’ll never experience a bad hair day again with the Briogeo Deep Conditioning Mask in your arsenal. Trust Us.

