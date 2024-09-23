Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you consider yourself a wellness guru, same! I’m all about adding collagen to my coffee, protein to my oats and green powders to my smoothies. There are endless wellness trends out there to keep track of — some more valid than others — and as a commerce writer with a strong interest in health, I do my best!

Something that’s been on my feed lately is bone broth. After doing a little research, it turns out bone broth is, in fact, really good for your body! When made correctly, it contains a slew of minerals and nutrients (including collagen!) that can improve gut health, lessen joint pain, promote healthy skin and strengthen bones — the whole nine yards. But wow, it’s a pain to make!

Between simmering bones for 12 hours and getting bones in the first place, I’d concluded my bod might have to do without. But when I heard about this organic “sipping broth” that is made with a half pound of veggies and bones per cup, has been simmered for 24 hours and gets delivered straight to your door, I knew I had to try it!

First things first, this broth tastes divine. It’s not something I dread sipping on midday; in fact, I look forward to it! There are a bunch of different single-serving flavors in this pack, namely rosemary lemon and ginger turmeric, but the pack also includes plain broth. I enjoy all of the above, especially for soups and stews! Your body will thank you whether you choose to drink it from a mug or eat it in a soup.

These broths are free of concentrates, preservatives, artificial flavorings and fillers, instead packing collagen, gelatin, amino acids, vitamins and minerals into every sip. Collagen is the superstar ingredient in these broths known to support hair, skin and nail health as well as the bones, joints, tendons and muscles. On the outside, you’ll notice shinier hair, more elastic skin and a supple, youthful glow!

Gelatin is another skincare powerhouse said to boost collagen production while improving digestion and helping the body break down food, allowing it to better absorb the nutrients you consume. Since these broths contain loads of nutrients, the gelatin will allow your body to actually soak in the benefits! Plus, a stealthy crew of amino acids works together to prevent colds, improve immunity, cleanse the liver and more.

The nutrient-dense broth is organic, paleo and keto, making it suitable for almost all diets and dietary restrictions. Each pack comes with six eight-ounce pouches full of high-quality superfoods, so it’s on the pricier end, but I see it as an investment in your current and future health. A one-to-one ingredient-to-water ratio ensures each pouch is as potent as possible!

So if you’re ready to glow from the inside out, or if the wellness queen in your world has a birthday coming up, grab a few packs! You’re just in time for cozy season.

Get the Brodo Bone Broth Variety Pack for $35 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

