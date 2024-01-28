Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I love sneakers. I can’t lie. There’s nothing like being able to slide your feet into a cushioned pair of sneakers and completing all of your daily errands. Whether you prefer options that place more of an emphasis on style or want options that can withstand anything, a good pair of sneakers will do the trick. Brooks is known for creating comfortable and breathable sneakers that you can wear for anything. Nevertheless, I found my favorite pair of durable and flexible sneakers that you’re sure to love — and they’re available to shop now on Amazon!

The Brooks Women’s Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe is a great sneaker to add to your lineup! These sneakers feature an air mesh upper and come with a DNA LOFT V2 cushioned midsole for breathability and support. Also, they come with segmented crash pads to provide a system of shock absorbers that make long strides and steps easier on your feet.

Styling sneakers is easy to do — although they usually don’t require much effort! For example, you could wear these with your favorite athleisure pieces for a breezy, sporty look. Or, you could team them with jeans and a hoodie for a casual and relaxed vibe. Further, these sneakers come in 53 color options and have a 5 to 13 wide size range.

Although Brooks has gained a good bit of popularity over the last few years, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “This is my first pair of Brooks, but they won’t be my last because they are awesome. Not overly plush, and they are truly neutral.”

Another happy Amazon reviewer chimed in, “For years, I have been loyal to another brand of running shoes, but these were on sale, so I decided to give them a try. I am pleasantly surprised at how comfortable these shoes are. They don’t provide quite as much arch support as some others, but for the average person they are just fine. I have a wide foot, so I ordered these in wide width, and they are a perfect fit. I also like that they still have that nice look of a normal-width shoe, even though they are wide. There’s style and comfort in these, and I will definitely buy them again.”

One more Amazon shopper noted, “I purchased these basically to see if they measure up to the hype. I must say they do. These are so comfortable and cute. The first thing I noticed was the arch support was a lot better than the other brands I’ve worn. The shoes are also very lightweight. It honestly felt like I didn’t have shoes on after I walked around for an hour or so. There’s no need to break these in. They are comfortable right out of the box.”

So, if you need a comfy sneaker, this option by Brooks could become your new holy grail!

See it: Get the Brooks Women’s Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe for $140 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 28, 2024, but may be subject to change.

