With all of the luxury beauty treatments out there, it’s difficult to determine which ones are worth the investment. Peels and photofacials and cosmetic procedures, oh my! So, that’s why we turn to health experts (and Real Housewives, obviously — more on that later). We’ve been especially curious about LED light therapy, so we researched this emerging trend in the skincare space.

“Blue light therapy is most commonly used to treat sun damage and premalignant or malignant skin cancer growths,” Healthline reported. “It can be used to improve skin texture and reduce sebaceous hyperplasia, or enlarged oil glands. It can help with removing sun spots, acne, and even scars that were originally caused by acne.” And according to Forbes, “Red light therapy may be beneficial when it comes to improved skin appearance, wound healing and pain management.”

One star who swear by light therapy masks is Brynn Whitfield — now we know why the Real Housewives of New York City newcomer’s face is always flawless! On yesterday’s Amazon Livestream celebrating her 37th birthday (Happy birthday, Brynn!), she revealed one of her top gift ideas: the New Key LED Light Therapy Face Mask. “Why I love specifically this one is because it’s the same quality as the one that’s $400,” Brynn said. “Save yourself the three hundred bucks and get this one. Use it for a month, it’s amazing. I use it for blue, for hyperpigmentation. And then I do three times a week, 20 minutes on the red light — that’s my skincare hack. It’s an amazing product. So, love, love, love. Really, really great for skincare.”

The New Key LED Light Therapy Face Mask combines blue light and red light for the ultimate skincare solution! Use the blue light therapy to reduce acne, oil and pores for a clearer complexion. And the red light therapy helps brighten and firm your skin. If you’re not satisfied with this light mask before 30 days, you can get your money back! There’s also a one-year warranty and 90-day replacement period.

One customer proclaimed, “10/10, my skin is SIGNIFICANTLY clearer and brighter when I use my mask regularly. I notice when I don’t. I have very sensitive acne prone skin and this refines my pores and keeps my breakouts at bay! Also notice smoother more healthier glow. LOVE THIS MASK!”

Another reviewer reported, “My acne is about 80-90% gone!! It has been THE best improvement to my confidence and my skin just feels BETTER. This is an EXCELLENT mask, and the price is better than others.”

Get a gorgeous glow like Brynn with this LED light therapy mask from Amazon!

See it! Get the New Key LED Light Therapy Face Mask for just $151 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

