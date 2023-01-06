This Colorful Boho Blouse Will Add Some Color to Your Closet This Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The days are short, the weather is cold and wet, the sky is overcast and dreary — while there are some things we love about winter, a lot of days have this gloomy type of vibe. It makes you want to sleep in and lie on the couch all day watching TV (in between naps). We all have days like that, but we need some pick-me-ups to make sure that doesn’t become our everyday routine.

One of our go-to hacks is to add color to our closet. Our winter wardrobe tends to veer heavily toward black and grey colorways, but a few bright pops can make a big difference. This beautiful boho blouse, for example, is ready to brighten up any dull days!

Get the BTFBM Ruffle Boho Blouse for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

This top will draw every eye in the room with its all-over floral print. It looks like a painted watercolor artwork. It’s bright, it’s busy, it’s fun and it automatically makes you want to smile. The ruffle details do the same, from the frilled mock neckline to the ruffled trims at the ends of the elbow-length puff sleeves!

This blouse is made of a lightweight fabric that offers some nice flow, featuring a slightly long silhouette to cover the hips. In back, you’ll find a button closure at the neck, creating a small keyhole for added elegance!

Get the BTFBM Ruffle Boho Blouse for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

This beautiful blouse, which comes in seven floral colorways, is lovely on its own — but we’ll obviously need to create some full outfits with it. It will most definitely form a dynamic duo with just about any pair of jeans you own, or you could dress it up for a night out by tucking it into a mini skirt and slipping on a pair of tall boots. It could fit right into a professional setting too when worn with a nice pair of slacks. Add a blazer or cardigan on top if it’s a bit chilly!

Already imagining yourself wearing this lovely top? Snatch one up for yourself! The price is right — and it’s on Prime!

Get the BTFBM Ruffle Boho Blouse for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from BTFBM here and explore more tops, tees and blouses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!