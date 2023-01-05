This Flattering Hoodie Dress Is What Winter Fashion Dreams Are Made Of

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting dressed in the winter is a tough task. We have enough trouble when the weather is nice! We can’t wear baggy sweatsuits every single day, and while they’re comfy, we don’t want to. Sometimes it’s nice to dress up a little and feel good about our look. But we don’t want to be left uncomfy or cold!

We’re big fans of sweater dresses for this reason, but even then, many don’t quite get it right. They’re itchy or too hot, they’re tight around the neck, they’re too baggy or too tight. Can’t we find one that’s just right? You bet. How about if it’s on sale too? We’re talking about this Prettygarden hoodie dress from Amazon!

This dress is everything we could have asked for and more to complete our winter wardrobe. It’s super soft and it’s ribbed, so it’s very stretchy, and it has a wonderfully relaxed fit up top with a chic drawstring hood. It’s not a flowy dress though. The fabric gathers at the waist, blousing over for a super flattering effect. Below is the skirt portion, which is fitted and hits mid-thigh!

Another fabulous thing about this long-sleeve dress is that it comes in so many colors. 16, to be exact! You could go for a dark emerald green, a powdery blue, a dusty pink, a wine red or a versatile khaki — make sure you check out all of the photos so you can decide on your fave (or faves)!

A great thing about this dress is that it basically does all of the styling work for you. You already get that tucked-in/layered effect, so all you really need to do is add a pair of shoes. Sneakers, Chelsea boots, combat boots, thigh-high boots, lug-sole loafers — anything works. And don’t forget a crossbody or a tote! You could even belt it at the waist if you want to add an extra design element, though it’ll be cinched either way!

You can dress this piece up a bit, which is rare for a hoodie, or you can wear it more casually. It’s up to you! You may find 10 or 20 different ways to wear it, as you’ll want to rock it pretty much everywhere you go. You may even find yourself bummed when the weather warms up enough to store it away for the season. That being said, it could be great for breezy summer nights too!

