Fairy Tale Vibes! Nab This Romantic Maxi Dress for 26% Off

Oh, to live in a fairy tale! Sunny weather every day, blooming flowers, fluffy, friendly forest animals and sharing a dance at a romantic ball — it’s been a dream of ours for as long as we can remember. And while not every single day is going to feel like it’s straight out of a Disney movie, there are ways we can bring that magic into our lives.

One of the most reliable ways to set that fairy tale mood is by dressing the part of a princess. That doesn’t have to mean wearing a sparkling ballgown in your everyday life. A more casual yet whimsical dress like this BTFBM find is the way to go!

Was $53 On Sale: $39 You Save 26% See it!

This dress is an incredible blend of romance and cottagecore/prairie vibes. It’s on trend right now, but it’s totally timeless too. It has a smocked bust and waist for comfy stretch, plus a maxi-length tiered skirt. There’s also an off-the-shoulder neckline, plus short sleeves with ruffled cuffs. The dainty bowknot detail just perfects the look!

This maxi dress comes in five beautiful shades too: green, pink, purple, blue and black. Can’t choose? You could always grab two. This dress is 26% off right now, so you’re saving $14 per shade!

While this dress is completely enchanting, it can be styled in different ways to suit different levels of formality. You could dress it down for a casual vibe with sneakers or sandals, or you could dress it up for a spring garden wedding with a pair of high heels, a clutch and sparkling jewelry!

Have an epic vacation on the horizon? This dress needs to be beachside with you! It will pair perfectly with a wide-brim straw sun hat, a packed beach tote and bare, sandy feet. Going out at night? Slip an oversized blazer over your shoulders for that evening-chic elegance. So many ideas! And just imagine wearing it to the park for a cute picnic! We can’t get enough!

