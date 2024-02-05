Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Still searching for a Valentine’s Day gift? Whether you need something for your significant other, a crush or a child, look no further than Build-A-Bear. There’s no better choice for the holiday of love than one of the company’s newest releases: the Red Roses Teddy Bear.

La vie en rose! Your loved one won’t need any rose-colored glasses when they receive this adorable teddy. We’ve heard every rose has its thorn, but this is the exception!

Get the Red Roses Teddy Bear (originally $42) on sale for $38 at Build-A-Bear Workshop!

This new release is like a red rose bouquet in teddy bear form, featuring textured fur reminiscent of the flower. It has a shiny golden nose and mouth, brown eyes and velvety-soft paw pads. It’s incredible as is, but customization is Build-A-Bear’s specialty!

You can customize your bear with sounds, scents, outfits and accessories so you can still get that in-store experience in a virtual setting. Yes, we said scents! “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet” — and in this case, the name is Red Roses Teddy Bear. (The Fresh Cut Flowers scent would be a great pick here!)

You’ll have plenty of fun Valentine’s Day-themed outfits, shoes and accessories to choose from when customizing your bear. And you can make your gift even more special by adding a recording of your voice. There are pre-recorded options available as well!

And yes, you’ll also get to customize the birth certificate, where you can name the bear and write who it’s for/from!

Still missing some of that IRL experience? There’s actually an option to order this bear unstuffed so you can take it to a store with your giftee and bring it to life together!

You can order the Red Roses Teddy Bear in a standard box, but for a gift, we recommend one of the super inexpensive packaging upgrades: the Cub Condo ($0.95) or the Blue Gift Box ($3).

Remember, Valentine’s Day is February 14, so if you’re loving this bear for your love, place your order ASAP. Unlike with real flowers, there’s no need to worry about ordering too early. You can also use the order online and pick up in-store option. The Red Roses Teddy Bear will be available for endless cuddles!

Looking for something else? Explore Valentine’s Day stuffed animals and accessories at Build-A-Bear here!

