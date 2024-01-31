Your account
11 Cutest Heart-Print Sweaters We Love for Valentine’s Day and Beyond

By
heart print sweaters
Amazon

Valentine’s Day feels especially relevant in the age of the Barbie movie, the Eras and Renaissance tours and the coquette/bow trend. We’ve already been proudly flaunting our femininity lately, so why not go the extra mile for our favorite holiday? On Valentine’s Day, we wear pink.

Spread the love with these heart-print sweaters from Amazon! These cozy knits are fashion-forward and festive for Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day and beyond.

KMBANGI Women Heart Print Sweatshirt Romantic Oversized Sweater Valentine's Day Love Graphic Long Sleeve Pullover Tops (Love Hearts A,M)
KMBANGI
You save: 4%

Multi-Colored Heart-Print Sweater

$23$24
See It!
FindThy Women's Cute Cardigan Sweater Kawaii Love Heart Print Y2K Button Knitted Outerwear(0335-Beige-OneSize-LB)
FindThy

Heart-Detail Cardigan

$36
See It!
Verdusa Women's Pearls Heart V Neck Drop Shoulder Sweater Long Sleeve Loose Knit Top Hot Pink M
Verdusa

Verdusa V-Neck Sweater

$34
See It!
Ecosunny Women's Black Heart Shaped Sweatshirt Round Neck Long Sleeve Casual Print Holiday Tops
Ecosunny
You save: 7%

Ecosunny Heart-Print Sweater

$28$30
See It!
Mxiqqpltky Heart Print Sweater for Women Long Sleeve Crewneck Valentine's Day Knitted Pullover Love Sweater Y2K Tops (White, M)
Mxiqqpltky

Varsity Valentine's Day Sweater

$27
See It!
Saodimallsu Womens Chunky Batwing Sweaters Oversized Long Sleeve Crew Neck Dot Heart Cute Loose Knit Pullover Tops Red
Saodimallsu

Chunky Heart Sweater

$36
See It!
FindThy Women's Embroidered Heart Cardigan Sweater Button-Down Knitted Graphic Cardigan Coat Y2K Sweater with Pockets(0331-01Beige-M-LB)
FindThy

Patchwork Hearts Cardigan

$40
See It!
shermie Women's Cute Heart Pattern Elbow Patchwork Casual Crewneck Knitted Sweaters Pullover (Medium, Thin Gray)
shermie
You save: 10%

Gray Heart-Sleeve Sweater

$28$31
See It!
Faretumiya Women Oversized Heart Print Sweater Valentine 's Day Love Heart Sweatshirts Cute Graphic Long Sleeve Pullover Tops (aa Pink, L)
Faretumiya

Pink Hearts Sweater

$22
See It!
ECOWISH Women Valentine Heart Sweater V Neck Embroidery Knit Loose Casual Long Sleeve Ribbed Pullover Sweaters White Medium
ECOWISH

Ecowish V-Neck Sweater

$44
See It!
Women Valentines Day Heart Sweater Cardigan Long Sleeve Button Open Front Casual Loose Knit Sweater Outerwear (A Heart Pink, One Size)
Nituyy

Red-and-Pink Heart-Print Cardigan

$29
See It!

portrait of a smiling female

