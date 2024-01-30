Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask me, Valentine’s Day needs Christmas’ publicist. Christmas gets weeks of music and holiday preparation, but Valentine’s Day is centered around one day and one day only. With all of the mood-boosting reds and pinks, hearts, flowers, candy and fun that come with this holiday, I think it deserves a little extra love. And with these 17 Valentine’s Day-themed Amazon fashion finds, we can collectively give it just that.

If you’re into celebrating V-Day a little extra (like I am), you’ll heart our roundup of festive fashion finds below. We came across everything from cute pink sweaters, to headbands for accessorizing and fuzzy, heart-themed slippers for cozy nights at home. And though most everything is focused on pinks and reds for Valentine’s Day, many pieces can be worn all year long. Cheers to celebrating this Valentine’s holiday with some extra l-o-v-e!

Related: 25 Valentine’s Day Looks From Revolve to Spice Up Date Night If you’re like Us, then you spend most of the time at home in cozy sweatpants with no makeup on. Why wear jeans when you could wear joggers? But Valentine’s Day is the one holiday that inspires Us to put on a cute outfit and go out in full glam. It’s just as much for ourselves as […]

1. Cute & Casual: A cute outfit to wear to work or even dressed up for date night, this pink two-piece set is made with a beautiful plisse fabric, has a button-up top and wide-leg bottoms.

2. Flirty Frills: Make sure what you wear on the outside is just as fun as what you wear on the inside with this panty set, which each boast bows, frilled hems and a cute V-Day theme.

3. Sweetheart Slippers: Cute on the outside and cozy on the inside, these slippers come in a few adorable Valentine-themed designs and have memory foam soles and fleece fabric for your softest stroll yet.

4. Candied Crewnecks: Use this holiday as an excuse to give your T-shirt collection a colorful boost with this two-pack of classic-fit short-sleeve tees.

5. Blushing Bralette: A number one new release on Amazon, this bralette has a beautiful lace detail and sexy vibe, ideal for pairing with a cardigan for date night.

6. Padded & Pink: Made for accessorizing a Valentine’s Day look, this padded headband comes in a smattering of adorable pink colors to choose from.

7. Snuggly Socks: Valentine’s Day or not, you’ll want to end a long day in these plush, fuzzy socks.

Related: I’m Treating Myself to This Coach Heart Handbag for Valentine’s Day Love is in the air! And I’m not just talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Chiefs game yesterday (see you at the Super Bowl, Tay!). With Valentine’s Day only two weeks away, ’tis the season for holiday gifts. But chocolate expires and roses wilt, so I suggest investing in a festive present that lasts forever. […]

8. Softest Sweat Set: An Amazon bestseller, shoppers say this sweat set is “warm, thick, soft and comfortable.” Score!

9. Chic Shacket: Thin enough to avoid overheating and thick enough for added warmth, this corduroy shacket is the dreamiest layer to add to your Valentine’s Day outfit.

10. Sweet Sweatpants: Stay cozy in this cute pair of sweatpants which can be worn around the house or out to run errands. Available in several shades of pink, from light bubblegum to deep magenta.

11. Best Bodysuit: Over 6,700 Amazon shoppers found love with this long-sleeve, V-neck bodysuit, and we think you will too.

12. Stylish Sweater: If you want a stylish Valentine’s Day look, team this heart-themed sweater with denim and strappy sandals or a slip skirt and chunky boots.

13. Key to Your Heart: These red heart earrings with gold plating make the ultimate gift for a friend, family member and even yourself.

14. Soft and Subtle: If you’re someone who wants to dress festive but doesn’t want to stash your ensemble in the back of the closet once the holiday is over, take a look at this sweater. It’s light pink and white for a toned-down vibe and made of a soft, velvety chenille fabric.

15. Lovely Locket: Another Amazon bestseller, this gold heart locket necklace makes Valentine’s Day that much more special when you add a picture of someone you love.

16. Perfect Purse: This cute hobo bag from J.W. Pei is the perfect way to add a pop of pink to your outfit.

17. Sweetheart Scarf: Make your Valentine’s Day outfit extra sweet with one of the heart-themed scarves that comes in this two-pack.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us