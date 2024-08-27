This Spacious Cosmetics Case Keeps My Makeup and Skincare Perfectly Organized While Traveling

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As much as I love traveling, I hate packing so much more. I’ve simply never been good at it, and as a beauty girl, I’ve always struggled with downsizing my skincare and makeup when going on any sort of trip. (Yes, I absolutely do need to take my eight-step skincare routine with me on my weekend getaway, thank you for asking!) The main issue has always lied in my toiletry bag — small cases don’t have enough room to organize all of my items, and when they do, I waste time rummaging around trying to find the one thing I need. That all changed when I got the now-viral Calpak Medium Clear Cosmetics Case.

If you’ve never come across this bag on TikTok, you may be wondering what’s so special about the design. It has garnered more than 5.5 million mentions, with countless reviewers calling it the best toiletry bag of all time. After traveling with mine for well over a year, I can confirm that no other case compares to this expertly crafted bag.

It’s really difficult for me to choose my favorite feature, because everything about this bag has made traveling a breeze. Constructed from extremely durable PU vegan leather and PVC plastic, this bag was made to survive the roughest travel. I’ve put mine through the ringer over the past year, and it still looks brand new.

Thanks to two massive compartments — along with an additional mini zippered pocket — I’m able to organize my skincare and makeup separately, giving everything a personalized home. And at 9.75 x 7.75 inches, each pocket is able to conveniently fit full-sized products. Since I know you’re wondering, my entire eight step skincare routine fits in one of the compartments with room to spare!

As a chronic overpacker (even beyond my cosmetics) the most ingenious aspect of this bag is its convertibility. The large compartments zip together to create a mini carrying case with handles that make this easy to tote around, but I prefer to unzip them flat so it lays snugly within my suitcase. This minimizes bulk and ensures I have plenty of room for all of my clothes and accessories as well. Plus, when I absolutely cannot spare any room in my carry-on, the Calpak also easily slips into my small backpack, giving me even more packing options.

I’m not the only one who adores this either. Aside from the millions of people raving about the Clear Cosmetics Case on TikTok, this has near perfect five-star reviews from over 600 people who have also gone on to purchase the small and large sizes for all of their traveling needs.

I know it may seem silly to obsess over a toiletry bag, but the Calpak Medium Clear Cosmetics Case has actually changed my life. I can confirm that hype is real, and once you try it out for yourself, you’ll question why you didn’t purchase one for yourself sooner.

