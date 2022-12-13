You Can’t Go Wrong With This Iconic Unisex Fragrance as a Holiday Gift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stuck on what to buy someone on your holiday shopping list? You want to find something they’ll love, but if you don’t have a very specific wish list to work with, narrowing it down can be tough. Whether you’re shopping for a new significant other or an old friend you’re out of ideas for, finding the perfect gift is a journey.

That’s why we’ve picked out an idea that could work for just about any giftee on your list: a genderless find that could appeal to anyone from teens to grandparents. A truly iconic and crowd-pleasing unisex fragrance from a brand we all adore. We’re talking about Calvin Klein’s CK One!

Get the Calvin Klein CK One Fragrance starting at just $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Help a loved one find their new signature scent with this gender-neutral eau de toilette, which is designed to be “instantly memorable.” It contains notes of green citrus, green tea, rose and amber for a clean and refreshing aroma with a dash of woodsiness!

Shopping for an eco- and ingredient-conscious giftee? They’ll be happy to know that all of the ingredients in this fragrance are organic and vegan. The flask-inspired glass bottle is also recyclable — as is the box, which is already made from recycled materials!

You can grab this fan-favorite fragrance in one of two sizes, or you can opt for a gift set instead which features two sizes of the fragrance plus a moisturizer and body wash in the same scent. All are available on the same page so you can compare and contrast, though we know whichever one you go with is sure to be a winner.

Reading the reviews, it’s clear that a scent like this will be a total compliment magnet, which is what we all truly want out of our signature fragrance. That’s why we know this will be one of your best gifts yet. We know we’d be ecstatic to find that “CK” logo hiding underneath a layer of wrapping paper!

