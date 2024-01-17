Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re stuck somewhere that’s in the middle of a frustrating bout of snow and ice, you’re probably finding yourself dealing with some annoyance when having to get around. No one wants to have to shovel snow. And no one wants to have to walk in the white stuff without the proper footwear. Uggs aren’t always going to cut it. And you can’t trust your favorite sneakers to keep your feet warm in every situation, either.

Related: These Bestselling Snow Boots Have Over 27,000 5-Star Reviews Winter is known for brewing slushy, icky weather which tends to stain your clothing and shoes without any remorse. Whether you live in the northeast region of the country or live in the southern states, this season wreaks havoc on your apparel. Snow boots are a necessity for a great portion of the country during […]

Everyone needs a reliable pair of snow boots to help make walking in the powder less than a chore. You don’t want to slip and fall, and you want your feet to be nice and warm, too. Luckily, these days snow boots aren’t as bulky and weird-looking as they were in years past. You can find some super cute pairs if you keep your eyes open at the right places.

That’s exactly what we did when browsing online recently, and we came up with an absolutely amazing pair of boots you definitely won’t want to miss out on. And you won’t believe how much they are right now at Zappos!

Get the Calvin Klein Dreya Boots for just $48 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Calvin Klein Dreya Bootsare lightweight and waterproof, perfect for wearing in the snow and rain. They come in two different colors (black and white), and have a grippy sole to help you stay upright, even when you’re dealing with particularly slippy terrain.

With a round toe and lining inside, they’ll keep your feet nice and warm, too, even if the puffy outside happens to get wet. They’re perfect for kicking around in severe winter weather, and instead of boots like Ugg’s shearling options, you don’t have to worry about falling or ruining them if you happen to get the wrong part of them soaked with water.

Get the Calvin Klein Dreya Boots for just $48 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

These boots are too great to pass up at their current price, too. They’re going for just $48, which is down from their original MSRP of $119. That’s 60% off, which is a deal you won’t want to miss!

So if you’re looking to expand your boot wardrobe, head on over to Zappos, and don’t miss getting a pair of these bad boys while you still can. You’ll be glad you did!

Get the Calvin Klein Dreya Boots for just $48 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Prep for Winter With the Best Snow Boots Available Right Now Get ready for the snow ahead of time by picking up one of the absolute best winter boots we've handpicked in this article — details

Not what you’re looking for? See more Calvin Klein products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!