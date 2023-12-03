Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Winter is known for brewing slushy, icky weather which tends to stain your clothing and shoes without any remorse. Whether you live in the northeast region of the country or live in the southern states, this season wreaks havoc on your apparel. Snow boots are a necessity for a great portion of the country during this time, and now is the ideal time to find a deal on a durable pair! We have the cure to the winter footwear blues — Columbia’s Ice Maiden Snow Boots!
With over 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this pair of snow boots is a bestseller on the mega-site for a reason! If you need a pair of winter boots to complete all your errands this season, look no further!
Get the Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Snow Boot for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2023, but are subject to change.
Columbia’s Ice Maiden II Snow Boot will keep your toes nice and cozy this winter. They feature a waterproof leather upper and have a seam-sealed membrane bootie construction to make sure no water enters the boot. This shoe also comes with the brand’s signature Omni-GRIP non-marking traction rubber outsole, helping to prevent slipping and injury.
Although these boots can endure harsh, brutal climates, they’re still a solid option to wear when it’s cold but not so bad outside. The fur lining — which has 200g insulation, meaning they can get substantially warm — adds a sleek, stylish touch.
One Amazon reviewer stated, “I travel to upstate New York in the winter and these boots are both cute and warm. They are very comfortable, I usually wear size 8 in shoes and purchased a size 8.5 they fit well, but I don’t wear thick socks with them or they may be a little tight. They are very stable when I walk in them. [I’m] Very pleased with this purchase.”
Another savvy shopper added, “I went to Lake Michigan and got too close while looking at the rocks. The wave came up on our feet. Water just ran off my boots! My feet stayed dry! I’m not going to treat them like swim shoes, but it makes me feel good about shoveling the driveway in a blizzard this winter. I love warm, dry feet!”
Lastly, an ecstatic customer expressed, “They are stylish, comfortable and warm. I bought them for our Alaska excursions, but they are comfortable enough to wear all winter. Very light for packing, too. This was a good buy.”
As one of America’s premier cold-weather apparel brands, Columbia can be trusted to deliver — and this pair of boots is bound to become a key part of your footwear rotation!
