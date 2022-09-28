Prep for Winter With the Best Snow Boots Available Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s never too early to start preparing for winter. Depending on where you live, snow may be coming in fairly soon, and the most important piece of gear you need (other than a warm coat) is a pair of great boots to keep your feet protected. There’s nothing worse than going out in the snow only to return home with soaked socks and feet that feel like they may be reaching the point of freezing.
It’s fairly obvious you’re going to want to find a pair of boots with waterproof features — but other than that, what other keywords are you searching for when it comes to your winter footwear? There are actually a number of different styles to choose from, and they all serve different purposes. If you’re not exactly sure what you should be purchasing ahead of the chillier months, we created a comprehensive list of winter boots that will hold up against the snow and suit any occasion you’re dressing for. Read on to check them out!
Here’s what we considered when selecting our roundup of winter boots:
- Durability
- Brand recognition
- Snow-savvy features
- Fashion-forward aesthetic
- Value for price
1. UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot
Best Classic Boots
Regular UGG boots are simply not built for snow. Even when you spray on a waterproof seal over a classic suede pair, you still run the risk of damaging them. But with this totally waterproof pair, you’ll receive the same shearling comfort you know and love — but you won’t have to worry about the interior getting drenched!
Pros
- Waterproof outer layer
- Comfortable
- Amazing reviews
Cons
- Pricy
- Only three colors available
Available at: Nordstrom
2. SOREL Kinetic Rnegd Sport Insulated Waterproof Boot
Best Sporty Boots
These boots are ideal for anyone who loves to be active in the snow. They’re built like sneakers but have a fully waterproof outer layer that will keep your feet dry. If you’re planning a ski trip, these boots would be a solid pair of shoes to change into after hitting the slopes!
Pros
- Arch support
- Comfortable fit
- Waterproof
Cons
- More expensive
- Fewer reviews
Available at: Nordstrom
3. Marc Fisher Izzie Genuine Shearling Lace-Up Boot
Best Stylish Boots
These winter boots are perfect for city dwellers who may not deal with harsh snowy conditions regularly — and still want their shoes to look chic! We adore the pop of shearling on the front of the boot, plus the sleek leather they’re made from. They may not be ideal for more intense snow days, but they can still hold up extremely well!
Pros
- Trendy lug sole
- Shearling lined
- Genuine leather
Cons
- Not 100% waterproof
Available at: Nordstrom
4. UGG Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie
Best Heavy Duty Boots
These boots are sturdy and made for anyone who deals with extreme winter weather. Though they’re made from leather, it’s been equipped with a DryTech finish to make these boots completely waterproof. They’re also lined with thick, warm wool. You can feel confident that your feet won’t freeze whenever you’re walking in these boots!
Pros
- Amazing durability
- Waterproof finish
- Tons of positive reviews
Cons
- Expensive
- Only two color options
Available at: Nordstrom
5. Dolce Vita Cashe H₂O Waterproof Bootie
Best Heeled Boots
Who says a pair of snow boots need to have a rugged look to be effective? We wouldn’t recommend wearing these shoes during a blizzard, but when there’s snow on the ground and you want to go out with friends on a weekend night, these are the shoes you want to be wearing. They boast a comfortable heel and platform in the front that will keep you away from wet snow, plus they’re waterproof!
Pros
- Waterproof finish
- Sleek, versatile design
- Tons of color options
- Currently on sale
Cons
- Few reviews
Available at: Nordstrom
6. Cougar V-Five Waterproof Suede Snow Boot
Best Platform Boots
A platform isn’t just trendy — it can keep your feet protected from the snow! The higher you’re off the ground, the better — and these boots are equipped with a substantially thick sole which also has grips to prevent slipping. The suede is waterproof, so you’re protected all around!
Pros
- Waterproof treatment
- Thick platform sole
- Shearling lined
- Comfortable
Cons
- Expensive
- Only two colors available
Available at: Nordstrom
7. BOGS Women’s Neo-Classic Snow Boot
Best Rain Shoe-Style Boots
You don’t have to worry about your feet getting wet while wearing these boots! They’re built just like rain boots — i.e. they’re made from rubber to guarantee nothing wet gets inside, which is a dream for snow and sleet.
Pros
- Completely waterproof
- Roomy
- Easy slip on-and-off design
Cons
- Light lining
Available at: Amazon
8. totes Women’s Jami Snow Boot
Best White Boots
Is there anything that screams winter more than a crisp white snow boot? We’re obsessed with this pair and think they will look adorable with a pair of black leggings and a white puffer to match. And on top of the look of these boots, they’re waterproof and slip-proof — ideal for snowy or icy conditions.
Pros
- Beautiful design
- Waterproof
- Insulated
Cons
- Some sizes unavailable
Available at: Amazon
9. SOREL Women’s OTM Caribou Boot
Best Sleek Boots
If you’re not a fan of bulky snow boots, these shoes are an excellent alternative. They’re made from waterproof suede so your feet are protected, but don’t include a thick lining — which means you can choose what type of socks you need to keep your feet warm. If your feet tend to get hot, these are the ultinate snow boots to pick up!
Pros
- Waterproof
- Non-bulky design
- Five colors to choose from
Cons
- Fewer customer reviews
Available at: Amazon
10. Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
Best Tall Boots
Keep your feet and and calves warm in these taller winter boots! Shoppers say they love the warmth these boots provide, and claim they can spend hours outside in cold conditions without feeling like their toes are going to fall off.
Pros
- No-slip sole
- Waterproof
- Tons of positive reviews
Cons
- Sizing may be tricky
Available at: Amazon
11. Moon Boot Classic Low 2
Best Throwback Retro Boots
These boots are basically the equivalent of a puffer coat for your feet! The original version of these iconic boots first came onto the scene in the ’70s, and have since made a major comeback for the snowy winter season — we adore them!
Pros
- Short and comfortable style
- Funky look
- Waterproof
Cons
- Expensive
- Limited color options
Available at: Amazon
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
- These Are the 15 Best Quality Leggings and Yoga Pants on Amazon
- 11 Best Dry Body Brushes for Detoxified Skin
- The Best Self Tanners for Pale Skin That Won’t Turn You Bright Orange
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!