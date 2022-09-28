Prep for Winter With the Best Snow Boots Available Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s never too early to start preparing for winter. Depending on where you live, snow may be coming in fairly soon, and the most important piece of gear you need (other than a warm coat) is a pair of great boots to keep your feet protected. There’s nothing worse than going out in the snow only to return home with soaked socks and feet that feel like they may be reaching the point of freezing.

It’s fairly obvious you’re going to want to find a pair of boots with waterproof features — but other than that, what other keywords are you searching for when it comes to your winter footwear? There are actually a number of different styles to choose from, and they all serve different purposes. If you’re not exactly sure what you should be purchasing ahead of the chillier months, we created a comprehensive list of winter boots that will hold up against the snow and suit any occasion you’re dressing for. Read on to check them out!

Here’s what we considered when selecting our roundup of winter boots:

Durability

Brand recognition

Snow-savvy features

Fashion-forward aesthetic

Value for price

1. UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot

Best Classic Boots

Regular UGG boots are simply not built for snow. Even when you spray on a waterproof seal over a classic suede pair, you still run the risk of damaging them. But with this totally waterproof pair, you’ll receive the same shearling comfort you know and love — but you won’t have to worry about the interior getting drenched!

Pros

Waterproof outer layer

Comfortable

Amazing reviews

Cons

Pricy

Only three colors available

Available at: Nordstrom

2. SOREL Kinetic Rnegd Sport Insulated Waterproof Boot

Best Sporty Boots

These boots are ideal for anyone who loves to be active in the snow. They’re built like sneakers but have a fully waterproof outer layer that will keep your feet dry. If you’re planning a ski trip, these boots would be a solid pair of shoes to change into after hitting the slopes!

Pros

Arch support

Comfortable fit

Waterproof

Cons

More expensive

Fewer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

3. Marc Fisher Izzie Genuine Shearling Lace-Up Boot

Best Stylish Boots

These winter boots are perfect for city dwellers who may not deal with harsh snowy conditions regularly — and still want their shoes to look chic! We adore the pop of shearling on the front of the boot, plus the sleek leather they’re made from. They may not be ideal for more intense snow days, but they can still hold up extremely well!

Pros

Trendy lug sole

Shearling lined

Genuine leather

Cons

Not 100% waterproof

Available at: Nordstrom

4. UGG Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie

Best Heavy Duty Boots

These boots are sturdy and made for anyone who deals with extreme winter weather. Though they’re made from leather, it’s been equipped with a DryTech finish to make these boots completely waterproof. They’re also lined with thick, warm wool. You can feel confident that your feet won’t freeze whenever you’re walking in these boots!

Pros

Amazing durability

Waterproof finish

Tons of positive reviews

Cons

Expensive

Only two color options

Available at: Nordstrom

5. Dolce Vita Cashe H₂O Waterproof Bootie

Best Heeled Boots

Who says a pair of snow boots need to have a rugged look to be effective? We wouldn’t recommend wearing these shoes during a blizzard, but when there’s snow on the ground and you want to go out with friends on a weekend night, these are the shoes you want to be wearing. They boast a comfortable heel and platform in the front that will keep you away from wet snow, plus they’re waterproof!

Pros

Waterproof finish

Sleek, versatile design

Tons of color options

Currently on sale

Cons

Few reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

6. Cougar V-Five Waterproof Suede Snow Boot

Best Platform Boots

A platform isn’t just trendy — it can keep your feet protected from the snow! The higher you’re off the ground, the better — and these boots are equipped with a substantially thick sole which also has grips to prevent slipping. The suede is waterproof, so you’re protected all around!

Pros

Waterproof treatment

Thick platform sole

Shearling lined

Comfortable

Cons

Expensive

Only two colors available

Available at: Nordstrom

7. BOGS Women’s Neo-Classic Snow Boot

Best Rain Shoe-Style Boots

You don’t have to worry about your feet getting wet while wearing these boots! They’re built just like rain boots — i.e. they’re made from rubber to guarantee nothing wet gets inside, which is a dream for snow and sleet.

Pros

Completely waterproof

Roomy

Easy slip on-and-off design

Cons

Light lining

Available at: Amazon

8. totes Women’s Jami Snow Boot

Best White Boots

Is there anything that screams winter more than a crisp white snow boot? We’re obsessed with this pair and think they will look adorable with a pair of black leggings and a white puffer to match. And on top of the look of these boots, they’re waterproof and slip-proof — ideal for snowy or icy conditions.

Pros

Beautiful design

Waterproof

Insulated

Cons

Some sizes unavailable

Available at: Amazon

9. SOREL Women’s OTM Caribou Boot

Best Sleek Boots

If you’re not a fan of bulky snow boots, these shoes are an excellent alternative. They’re made from waterproof suede so your feet are protected, but don’t include a thick lining — which means you can choose what type of socks you need to keep your feet warm. If your feet tend to get hot, these are the ultinate snow boots to pick up!

Pros

Waterproof

Non-bulky design

Five colors to choose from

Cons

Fewer customer reviews

Available at: Amazon

10. Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Snow Boot

Best Tall Boots

Keep your feet and and calves warm in these taller winter boots! Shoppers say they love the warmth these boots provide, and claim they can spend hours outside in cold conditions without feeling like their toes are going to fall off.

Pros

No-slip sole

Waterproof

Tons of positive reviews

Cons

Sizing may be tricky

Available at: Amazon

11. Moon Boot Classic Low 2

Best Throwback Retro Boots

These boots are basically the equivalent of a puffer coat for your feet! The original version of these iconic boots first came onto the scene in the ’70s, and have since made a major comeback for the snowy winter season — we adore them!

Pros

Short and comfortable style

Funky look

Waterproof

Cons

Expensive

Limited color options

Available at: Amazon

