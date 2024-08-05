Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We like to keep our hair on point whenever we step out of the house, especially for long outings. When it comes to hair products that say they’ll hold our hair — specifically, our edges — in place, we’re often left with lackluster results. Amazon consistently has the best deals regarding beauty products, and luckily, we found a product that’s not only impressed Us but also costs just $4. Let’s talk about the Cantu Extra Hold Edge Stay Gel.

This is the product for anyone looking to have a slicked back ponytail or any hairstyle that holds their edges. The Cantu Extra Hold Edge Stay Gel will smooth and condition your hair while taming frizz and flyaway hairs. The Stay Gel earns its name with its formula that keeps your style in place for a long time and doesn’t leave any flakes. It’s made with shea butter, castor oil, jojoba oil and cocoa butter and can work on curly, wavy and coily hair. Many shoppers also note that it leaves a refreshing scent in your hair.

The Cantu Extra Hold Edge Stay Gel has received over 9,800 five-star reviews, with shoppers sharing how it “tames flyaway hairs.” One five-star shopper raved about this Stay Gel helps your hair ends “to stay in place,” also noting that “it has a pleasant smell, and works on all types of hair.” Another five-star reviewer with extremely fine, thick hair, shared that they bought this gel for slicked-back styles, saying, “This keeps my hair perfect all night” and “it doesn’t dry down and get crunchy.” One final five-star shopper with dreadlocks shared how it thankfully “does not leave white residue.”

If you want to get that signature ponytail like Ariana Grande for the night, this gel will help tame the flyaway hairs. Get it for only $4 while supplies last.

Get the Cantu Extra Hold Edge Stay Gel for $4 (originally $5) at Amazon!

