Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Having trouble choosing between your light jacket and your heavy jacket lately? Sometimes you need one in the morning and another in the afternoon — only to have to switch back at night. Yep, we’re in that weird transitional weather period between winter and spring, and it’s not our favorite.

Related: 17 Not-So-Basic Basics That Will Make You Look Like a Fashion Editor That’s it — this is the year we finally perfect our wardrobe. We definitely want to reserve hangers for fun trends and bold pops, but first things first. We need to curate the most quintessential basics. The everyday must-haves that are timeless, sleek and ready for any occasion. Having an impeccable mix of versatile basics […]

Let’s look on the bright side of things. This is the perfect opportunity to shop for new clothes! Carhartt has the perfect jacket for this jumble of seasons. It’s even on Amazon, and it’s actually on major sale right now!

Get the Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Sherpa-Lined Jacket (originally $100) on sale for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

This is a sherpa-lined jacket made with mid-wash blue cotton denim. It’s warm and cozy but not too heavy, making it a must-have for this time of year. The sherpa pops out and over onto the collar too for a cute accent!

This denim jacket has a relaxed fit and is made with Rugged Flex technology for ease of movement, meaning it stretches without sagging. As you can expect from Carhartt, it also has triple-stitched main seams, so you can expect to keep this jacket around for a long time. The quality is superb!

This jacket has a zip-up placket and features rib-knit cuffs and a matching waistband. Looking for pockets? It has plenty. There are two flap pockets in the front — that secretly open from the side — as well as a zip-sleeve pocket and a hook-and-loop inner pocket!

This jacket is specifically designed for moderately cold weather, making it really nice for transitioning between winter and spring. It will be fantastic in the fall too. But now is the time to grab it on sale! It comes in sizes XS-XXL and is equally marked down for every size. This deal may not last forever — and the stock certainly won’t — so make sure you don’t miss out on this total gem of a fashion find!

Not your style? Shop more from Carhartt here and explore other denim jackets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us