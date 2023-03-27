Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Few articles of clothing have caused quite the same frenzy as Carrie Bradshaw’s ‘Naked Dress’ from Sex and the City. Our favorite fictional character (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) rocked this nude DKNY mini on a first date with Mr. Big, and it has since become a relic of pop culture history. The strappy frock left little to the imagination, hugging the body with barely-there fabric in a shade that blended into her skin.

Last year, the And Just Like That star discussed some of her iconic ensembles with Vogue, including this famous frock from 1997. “So this dress is a Donna Karan dress,” she said. “It’s a perfectly constructed dress. The idea of it was amazing. To me, it’s like its own universe and it kind of moves around.” Forever a fashion trailblazer, Carrie Bradshaw (and SJP!) has continued to inspire Us with her daring style. And since the ‘90s aesthetic is back in, now is the perfect time to pay homage to one of Carrie’s most memorable looks.

We found a $17 steal that looks somewhat similar to the Naked Dress! Not quite as form-fitting as Carrie’s body-conscious design, this slinky mini doubles as a slip you can team under other dresses. Versatile and breathable! Warning: Do not wear this dress if you don’t want to lure a lover. After Carrie got with Big while wearing this dress, she later joked, “I don’t blame myself. I blame the dress. The dress!”

Keep scrolling to shop our own version of the Naked Dress from Amazon!

Get the Eishopeer Women’s Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Cami Slip Dress for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Eishopeer Women’s Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Cami Slip Dress is giving Carrie Bradshaw Season One. It’s simple yet striking, effortlessly cool in a way that only Carrie could embody. Made with super soft fabric, this comfy mini is cozy enough to wear as a nightgown. The adjustable straps allow for a customizable fit, and the silhouette skims your curves without feeling too tight.

Style this slip dress like Carrie by adding a pair of heels (nude will also elongate your legs!). Keep it sleek with minimal jewelry or add some accessories to spice up the look! One thing’s for sure — you’ll be making the ultimate SATC fashion statement!

