This High Coverage Foundation Has the Most Natural Finish — Only $10

High-coverage foundations are typically reserved for the days we’re going for a full-glam look. We don’t rely on them that often, which is why when we’re in need of a new one, it’s always harder to find a foundation we truly love. We always want to avoid foundations which make our skin look cakey, heavy and not at all natural.

That said, we don’t want to give up the opaque color full-coverage foundations provide either. Finding the formula which checks off all of these factors seems impossible! We took on the task to find the perfect glam night foundation, and seriously struck gold when we discovered Catrice’s HD Liquid Coverage Foundation!

Quite frankly, we don’t know how we haven’t heard of this product earlier — judging by the thousands upon thousands of rave reviews, it may truly be a holy grail cosmetics crush! This liquid formula comes in a bottle with a dropper, so it essentially feels like you’re applying a serum instead of a foundation. We think this packaging is intentional, because the foundation is packed with a collection of ingredients that are great for your skin!

The formula is totally oil- and cruelty-free, plus it’s infused with niacinamide, which helps build skin cells for a more youthful appearance and protect it from environmental stressors. It can even help control acne flare-ups or other forms of irritation. Talk about a nice surprise!

And best of all, for a full-coverage foundation, this is incredibly light. Reviewers say it doesn’t just sit on top of your skin, but sinks into it — which is what instantly leads to a natural-looking airbrushed finish. On top of all of these amazing features, one bottle will only cost you $10. We couldn’t believe it! We’re obsessed with bargain beauty buys, but they often fall short. But based on our brief research, this isn’t the case here — we can’t wait to try it out!

