Eye creams are like the icing on the cake of skincare routines. You can use them to depuff under-eye bags when you notice puffiness and fine lines emerging. They also help deliver a youthful and radiant glow. Since they’re known for delivering jaw-dropping results, many eye creams come with a hefty price tag. That’s why we found an affordable drugstore option that’s on sale for just $10.

Not only is the CeraVe Eye Repair Cream affordable, but it’s a hit with Amazon shoppers, too. It has over 41,000 five-star ratings and was purchased more than 40,000 times in the past month. The popular drugstore eye cream reduces the appearance of dark circles and puffiness without leaving behind a greasy cast.

Get the CeraVe Eye Repair Cream for just $10 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

The brightening cream doubles as a nourishing cream, thanks to moisturizing hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. This hydrating duo works together to help skin retain moisture and soothe. Those aren’t the only ingredients that help this moisturizer deliver shopper-loved results.

It also has three essential ceramides to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier. Best of all? It’s dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested and foudn to be safe for use around the eye area. Even better? It’s accepted by the National Eczema Association, so it’s safe for sensitive skin types.

For best results, apply the cream in small dots around the eye area and gently smooth it in until fully absorbed. Use alone or under makeup once or twice daily. If you want to layer the eye treatment with other moisturizers, allow it to dry fully before following up with the rest of your routine.

If you ask Amazon shoppers, this drugstore cream lives up to the hype. “CeraVe Eye Repair Cream is a true hero when it comes to keeping my under-eyes looking vibrant and well-rested. It’s effectiveness in dealing with puffiness and dark circles has been a game-changer for me,” one five-star reviewer raved.

Refreshing dark, puffy under-eyes doesn’t have to break the bank. This shopper-approved eye cream has more than 40,000 five-star reviews. Best of all? It’s available on sale at Amazon for just $10!

Get the CeraVe Eye Repair Cream for just $10 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more from CeraVe here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!