Lip gloss is such a staple beauty tool! It can help add some softness to your beauty look, and it could add a touch of youthfulness. If you’re looking to make a new addition, we have news for you! Lisa Barlow, known for starring in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has an impeccable fashion sense and a signature beauty look. We found her favorite lip gloss on Amazon — and it’s only $6 at Amazon!

In an interview with The Strategist, Barlow said she’s obsessed with this gloss because of its beautiful color. Tom Ford lip gloss was all I wore until I found this about three months ago. Makeup artist Morgan Fay introduced me to this. She put it on me, and I was like, Oh my gosh, I’m obsessed. I literally went and bought 50 of them right after. It’s the perfect pinky-brown color, and the formula’s not super-sticky. I have it in every glove box and bag now.”

This NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss is perfect for the neutral makeup lover — seriously! It is a mid-nude tone that has a buttery finish that will make you feel light and sophisticated. Also, this gloss comes in 32 shades that will meet your beauty needs!

Get the NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss for $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 19, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Although we’re sure you don’t need a process explained on how to use lip gloss, it’s safe to say that this option will replace your tried and true options! You can layer them or use them on your own, and they have the prettiest shiny finish.

In regards to this pretty gloss, one Amazon reviewer noted, “NYX is the bomb. Affordable makeup with great payoff. This stuff is amazing. I have several shades, and they don’t ever disappoint.” Another reviewer said, “I love this colored gloss. It looks great for a simple outing or when dressing up.”

All in all, lip gloss is an essential tool in any beauty guru’s tool belt. So, if you need a new silky option, this Lisa Barlow-approved option could do the trick!

