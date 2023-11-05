Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
I have two modes when it comes to beauty: full-on, full-face glam or lazy, minimal makeup. But let’s be clear. Even on my laziest days, I still want my skin to look lit from within. I just don’t want to spend 30 minutes sitting at my vanity and dirtying up all of my brushes and sponges.
I have numerous products reserved for those full-glam days, but lately, I’ve been working on perfecting my lazy-day routine as well. Plus, the best products can do both! These days, any time I put on any makeup at all, you can be sure my Julep two-in-1 makeup stick is involved!
Get the Julep Skip the Brush 2-in-1 Color Stick for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2023, but are subject to change.
This versatile, cream-to-powder makeup stick is both a blush and a lipstick. So good for when you want to nail a monochromatic look! The formula contains ultra-fine pigments for a glowy radiance, plus soft-focus powders for an air-brushed look. You’ll also find skin-loving ingredients like vitamin E, grapeseed oil and sweet almond oil in the mix!
When I’m going for a five-minute makeup routine (tops!), I often apply a tinted sunscreen, a little concealer, a lengthening mascara and a few swipes of this color stick: one on each cheekbone, another across the lips. As the name implies, there’s no need to use a brush to blend. I use my fingertips!
When I am going for a more intense makeup look, this stick also claims a place in my routine. The color is buildable, so the more you apply, the more pigment payoff you’ll see!
This Julep stick comes in nine colors. Go with something simple like Sheer Glow or Peony Pink, or check out Muted Mauve or Passion Fruit for a deeper, more fall-inspired look. There’s a great bronze shade as well to help bring pale winter skin back to life! Which one is your favorite?
