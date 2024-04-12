Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do you have a vacation lined up soon? If so, you’ve probably got an airport outfit already in mind and cute ensembles for the activities you’ll enjoy during your time away. From sightseeing to excursions and luxurious dinners, there are so many things to plan for. But what about swimwear?

If you’re a fan of rich mom fashion, you’re in luck. Retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Free People have the cutest swimsuits and cover-ups. Best of all? They all channel rich mom style! If full coverage is your style, one-pieces are a great way to make a splash without revealing too much skin. Perhaps you enjoy two-piece sets? You’ll feel comfortable rocking flattering tankinis and high-waist bikinis with tummy control. Plus, cover-up shorts and dresses make you feel confident no matter which swimsuit you wear. Scroll ahead for our top picks of flattering rich mom swimsuits and cover-ups.

Two-Piece Swimsuits

1. Flirty Skirt: This two-piece bikini is so unique. The cropped top comes with ruffle sleeves and two thin cut-outs. The bottoms look like a skirt, but they have a pair of comfy shorts built-in underneath.

2. Pin-Up Era: Channel ’50s realness with the help of this flattering tankini. It has a ruffly top that covers the empty stomach and high-waist, full-coverage bottoms.

3. Totally Teal: Want to make a splash in a vibrant hue? Snag this vibrant teal tankini.

One-Piece Swimsuits

4. Sizzling Sparkles: Have you ever considered rocking a romper? This Free People find has glittery fabric that glistens in the sunlight. The flattering one-piece has a low-open back and full coverage bottom that hits the top of the thigh.

5. Belted Babe: This isn’t your average one-piece. You’ll slay all day in this belted swimsuit. It has the cutest shoulder ties.

6. Peek-A-Boo: If you want to show a little skin, snag this one-piece. It has small mesh accents down the V-neckline and across the stomach. The high-waist swimsuit also offers tummy control.

7. Lace & Ruffles: This royal blue swimsuit has chic white lace detailing down the neckline. It also comes with ruffles cap sleeves and tummy control along the midsection.

8. Bestseller: This one-piece is a hit with Amazon shoppers. The bestselling one-piece comes in 29 colors ranging from all-black to radiant orange florals.

9. Zipped Up: This short-sleeve swimsuit has a zipper detailing that makes for easy wear.

10. Emerald Gem: You’ve got to be seen in this emerald green one-piece. This one-piece features tummy-sculpting fabric that smooths and provides support.

Cover-Ups

11. Boho Babe: Get your beach hat ready! This lightweight romper is the perfect addition when you’re heading to a family-friendly beach day.

12. Cut-Out Cutie: There’s no denying it. You’ll turn heads as soon as you hit the resort pool in this stunning bodycon cut-out dress.

13. Sassy Side Slits: This looks like an ordinary button-down cover-up from the from, but from the sides, you get to see the double side slits that deliver an edgy flair.

14. Last But Not Least: These striped shorts are part of a trendy co-ord set. They fit like a glove and come down to the mid-thigh, so they’re not too short.