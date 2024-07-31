Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Unless you’ve been immune to pop culture over the past couple of months, there’s a 100% chance you know who Chappell Roan is. The 26-year-old singer has quickly been taking over pop music with her catchy dance ballads. But, along with her repeat-worthy tunes, she’s also making a name for herself in the beauty department. Countless TikToks have gone into detail dissecting Roan’s eclectic drag queen-inspired colorful eyeshadow and lip looks. Long story short, she’s making makeup fun again, and she’s doing it with affordable products to boot!

Roan’s makeup artist, Ali Scharf, has been giving fans an inside look at how she’s been crafting the vibrant looks on Instagram. In true Roan fashion, the icon has been prioritizing using LGBTQ-owned makeup brands, including KimChi Chic Beauty’s Jewel Collection Sapphire Eyeshadow Palette.

During one recent concert, Scharf worked her magic to curate a mermaid-inspired deep sea blue eye look, and it was a head-turner. Scharf used multiple colors from the Sapphire palette for the blue halo eye and finished the look with mini face gems dotting the singer’s brow bone. One thing’s for sure. Roan looked “Hot to Go!”

The vibrancy of the nine-pan KimChi Chic Beauty palette is especially amazing considering the price point — it will cost you less than $20. There are plenty of similar eyeshadow palettes out there that will run you double or triple the price of this one. Talk about a steal!

Each of the sapphire-toned hues in this palette are incredibly buildable, blendable and long-lasting. At the end of Roan’s set, her makeup looked just as fresh as before she stepped on stage. With how much dancing and belting she does, it’s crazy that she didn’t sweat it all off! It goes to show the longevity and strength of this eyeshadow.

As someone who plans on being Roan for Halloween this year (it’s never too early to start planning in my book!), I’m adding the Sapphire eyeshadow palette to my cart immediately so I can start practicing and perfecting her noteworthy looks. While I’m at it, I’m also going to purchase the KimChi Chic Puff Puff Pass Powder that Scharf uses to perfect Roan’s powdery base!

Who knows? With either of these trusty makeup products, you might just start your own “Femininomenon.”

