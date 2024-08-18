Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Charli XCX is the queen of Brat Summer. The “Apple” singer has set the Internet ablaze with her latest album, mixed with brazen beats and marked by carefree confidence. And Charli’s beauty routine is just as effortlessly cool as her music.

While sharing her 10 Essentials with GQ, the English artist revealed that she can’t live without the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (girl, same!). “Every single content piece I’ve ever done where they’re like, ‘What’s in your bag? What’s an essential item? What would you grab when you’re running out of the house?’ It’s this,” Charli said, holding up the Berry flavor.

“I just really, like, use this every day, to the point where, like, if I was going out and I didn’t have a pot of this, I would go home and get it and then go back out again. It’s actually a sleeping mask, but I use it more just like a lip balm.”

And now that Charli is an official Laneige partner, you know she seriously supports the beauty brand. Keep scrolling to shop this cult-favorite lip balm at Amazon!

If you want to look like an icon (“365” reference!), then you need to try the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. This hydrating lip balm always tops our gift guides — it’s a skincare staple! Shiny but not sticky, this award-winning product leaves your lips feeling super soft and smooth. Charli joins a long list of celebs who swear by this bestseller, including Kate Hudson, Kelly Ripa, Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, Keke Palmer and more.

We’re also obsessed with this leave-on lip mask! All of the flavors taste delicious — choose from Berry, Gummy Bear, Grapefruit, Vanilla and Sweet Candy. Formulated with vitamin C, shea butter and coconut oil, this nourishing balm moisturizes lips like magic. Apply before bed to wake up with luscious lips, or use throughout the day!

Pucker up for the perfect pout by shopping the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask at Amazon!

