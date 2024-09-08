Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a total mascara snob — I’m very particular about how my eyelashes look. To be frank, if my mascara doesn’t volumize, multiply and lengthen my lashes to the heavens or make them rival falsies, it’s not good enough for me. Point blank, period. Now, I understand that may sound a bit dramatic, but what can I say? I live for the drama . . . especially when it comes to my eyelashes.

Don’t get me wrong, I probably test out a new mascara every week, but I know within the first coat if it’s going to produce the eye-opening effects I’m after. Spoiler: Not a single formula wowed me in the past year — until I swiped on Charlotte Tilbury’s new Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara.

I should’ve guessed that Charlotte Tilbury would be able to craft a show-stopping mascara; after all, she is the queen of glow. Subtlety isn’t in her or her brand’s DNA, which is something I’m thankful for in the mascara department. But truly, she outdid herself with this new formula.

Everything about the mascara was painstakingly designed to amplify every last lash — including the itty bitty baby ones in the inner corners. First off, the jet black formula is thick, but not clumpy. Infused with conditioning jojoba waxes, it glides through my fringe with each swipe, magically thickening and expanding my lashes before my eyes. One coat is enough to mimic the look of simple wispies, while two really pump up the drama, making my eyes look brighter and more alive in the process.

Now, the formula is only half of the equation. I don’t think this mascara would produce the same results without the jumbo brush. The smart scooped shape seamlessly lifts and curls my lashes without the need for a separate eyelash curler (an impressive feat, considering my fringe naturally grows downwards). This curve, paired with the fluffy bristles, creates an impressive combination that latches onto, extends and fans out each individual hair.

How my fringe looks directly after application is one thing, but it’s also important for a mascara to maintain those results over long days. I’m talking, no smudging, flaking or running. I can confirm that after multiple 12-hour days, my lashes look just as fresh as when I initially swipe this on in the morning.

Ever since I first combed this through my lashes three weeks ago, I haven’t touched another formula. Nothing has been able to compare to the long-lasting, striking effect that this gives my lashes. (Just look at the before and after photos!) And, just to add to the drama, I may or may not have gotten rid of all my other mascaras to put this on its rightful shining pedestal.

Trust me, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better formula. Try the Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara for yourself today!

