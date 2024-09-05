Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ve been blessed with pretty good skin. I rarely break out, it’s not overly sensitive and I can slather pretty much anything on it. However, despite all of these attributes, I’ve only recently started getting daily compliments on my skin. Estheticians, dermatologists and even random people on the street stop to tell me how glowy and clear my skin looks. I have to admit, it’s the best compliment I’ve ever received . . . and everyone should be able to experience the same thing.

While everyone’s skin is different, the following products are what have given me compliment-worthy glass skin. Incorporating one, two (or all) of these noteworthy formulas could just give you the best skin of your life. No gatekeeping here!

I treat my skincare routine like a self-care ritual. Allotting 15 minutes every morning to treat my skin with the utmost care is part of the reason why I believe I have a post-facial glow every day. There’s not a morning that goes by that I don’t use this microcurrent tool. All it takes is five minutes to lift, tone and sculpt my facial features (almost like a workout for my face!). When I look in the mirror post-treatment, I feel confident, snatched and ready to take on my day.

Facial mists have been uber popular this summer, and I totally understand the hype. A little spritzy spritz enlivens my skin and preps it for the rest of my routine. This mist is infused with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to instantly moisturize and protect against environmental stressors — including blue light. While it can be used throughout the day, I prefer to start my morning and evening skincare routine with this handy spray.

While I don’t struggle with many skin concerns, I’ve always been self-conscious about my dark circles. Since incorporating this energizing eye cream into my routine, I’ve felt confident enough to ditch the under-eye concealer. A potent mix of caffeine and ginseng root extract quickly depuffs and wards off darkness so I look like I got a full eight hours of sleep (even though I rarely do).

Vitamin C has the potential to be very irritating — it’s important to find a serum that works for you and your skin type. I’ll admit I was a little nervous to try this one from Tatcha that also features an exfoliating blend of fruit AHAs. That said, this formula has it down to a science, as I’ve never experienced any adverse reactions, and my complexion appeared smoother and brighter in just one week. From my experience, this is a lit-from-within glow in a bottle.

I use different moisturizers in the morning and evening. For the AM, I prefer a lightweight gel-like cream that beautifully sinks into skin, and this one crosses off all of my nonnegotiables: It makes my skin feel bouncy and plump, melts into my complexion on contact, smells amazing and wears beautifully under my makeup. Oh, and I love that it smells like fresh citrus.

This may sound extra, but I never leave the house without applying sunscreen first. Yes, even on cloudy days. I cycle through sunscreens pretty often, yet I’ve gone through two bottles of this unique mineral formulation. Rather than leaving an annoying white cast, the lightly tinted SPF blends in beautifully with my complexion, feels like a light moisturizer, leaves behind a natural-looking radiance and offers plenty of protection for my fair-skinned self. Most days I bypass face makeup and opt to simply wear this.

My skin is pretty normal, yet it leans dry. Because of this, I avoided any form of exfoliation out of fear that my skin would become red and scaly. Spoiler alert, though: Exfoliation is essential for everyone, even those with dry skin. I learned that lactic acid is one of my gentlest AHAs, and actually imparts a touch of hydration onto the skin, so it’s become my secret weapon for diminishing pesky acne scars and keeping my glow intact. I especially love the milky consistency of this serum. It does have a bit of a tingly kick, but I always wake up with radiant skin on the nights when I use it.

Once I finish a skincare product, I rarely get a re-up (that’s just part of being a beauty writer . . . I’m always trying new things!). However, I’m a complete loyalist to this retinol and just cracked open my third bottle. Mara’s sea-powered formula pairs retinol with fermented green tea and algae. The latter two ingredients offset the irritation that usually comes with retinol to keep my skin balanced and well hydrated.

In the evening, I like to layer on a super cushiony moisturizer that will lock in every ounce of hydration so I’ll wake up with baby skin. This rich cream is dense, but not too thick that it feels heavy on skin. A little dab is enough to cover my whole face and coat my complexion in pillowy goodness. It’s the perfect final step in my skincare routine after a long, draining day.

Once only an in-office treatment, red light is making its way into beauty lovers’ homes in the form of handy face masks. A quick 10-minute session works to enhance glow, even out dark spots and stimulate collagen production to ward off future wrinkles. Right before going to bed, put this on and listen to a confidence-boosting affirmation track. It puts me in the right headspace to drift off to dreamland and gives me the most radiant skin.