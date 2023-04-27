Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Want to treat your mom to something extra special for Mother’s Day this year? Going in on a more luxurious gift pick with your sibling(s)? It can definitely be difficult narrowing down the choices and finding something you can feel confident in buying, but that’s why we’re here to help.

For Mother’s Day 2023, you simply can’t go wrong with Charlotte Tilbury. The brand has so many incredible, widely-loved products though — which one should you choose? How about this — why choose just one when you could get multiple in one extremely giftable purchase? We’re talking about the limited-edition Pillow Talk Makeup Bag & Glowing Skin Kit!

This gift set is only available on Charlotte Tilbury’s main site, and it’s a limited-edition launch, so you’ll want to claim yours ASAP. So, what does it come with? First is the Pillow Talk Makeup Bag, which is way more than just a regular cosmetics pouch. It has different compartments inside, making it easy to segment and organize different makeup and skincare products on the go. The bag comes in a soft Pillow Talk pink color to represent the brand’s most famous shade, and it has a fun lip print design in front. Don’t forget about the rose gold zipper!

Don’t worry, because this set also includes multiple products your mom can store inside her new makeup bag! There are three travel-sized bestsellers she’s bound to love. First is Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, a “supercharged” vitamin C serum featuring 20% potent ingredients to brighten skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. A must for her morning routine!

Second in this set is the icon itself, Charlotte’s Magic Cream. This is the moisturizer that anybody and everybody wants on their vanity. It features hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, a peptide complex and more to plump up skin and leave it looking absolutely luminous!

The third product in this set is the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, which is a weightless mist that aims to prime, refresh and set makeup. So good for taking on the go. No more creasing!

Technically, you could even add two samples to your gift too, as each Charlotte Tilbury purchase comes with two of your choice. Stick them inside the makeup bag for an added surprise!

Get the Pillow Talk Makeup Bag & Glowing Skin Kit for just $118 at Charlotte Tilbury for a limited time!

