Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Cargo pants are the ultimate it-girl wardrobe essential. You can catch Us styling the multi-pocket trousers with everything from thin trainers like the Adidas Samba to skinny high heels. They’re so versatile and comfy. Whether you prefer sleek rich mom style or edgy grunge looks, you can accomplish your fashion goals with the help of cargo pants.

Now that summer is winding down, there’s never been a better time to stock up on new cargo pants. They’re available in so many fabrics and colors making them perfect pieces for cool weather. We compiled a fun list of trendy cargo pants at Amazon that will help you add a unique flair to your outfits. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These Dickie pants hit the top of our list because the brand is known for their functional trousers — $65!

2. Bermuda Babe: We love these denim trousers because they come in a cropped style that stops right above the knee — was $37, now just $25!

3. Lowkey: Y2K-era lowrise pants are back with a force. These breathable pants come with an elastic drawstring and extra pockets — was $28, now just $25!

4. Workout Wear: These jogger-style cargos are perfect for post-workout days. They have quick-dry fabric to keep you be nice and dry — was $40, now just $33!

5. Two-Piece: We love snagging an all-in-one look. This two-piece shirt and cargo set does all the heavy lifting — was $57, now just $50!

6. Heavyweight Champ: If you’re known for always being cold, you’ll want to check out these sweatpants-style cargos — $26!

7. Versatile Vibes: You can dress these grey cargos up or down and that’s why we love them so much — was $30, now just $25!

8. Camo Cutie: We can’t get enough of camo print, so it was only right that these roomy trousers topped the list. These oversized bottoms are breathable and soft— $40!

9. Subtle Accents: Pocket flaps and a flowing ribbon along the hemline makes these casual cargo pants an absolute must-have— $!

10. Swish, Swish: Serve an undeniable streetwear slay in these lightweight pants — $36!

11. Nice ‘N Dry: If you’re known for sweating through your clothes, you need to check out these moisture-wicking trousers — $40!

12. Oversized Sweats: Keep things cool and casual in these baggy sweatpants-style cargos — was $33, now just $29!

13. Wide-Leg Slay: Add these stretchy trousers to your cart if you love a wide-leg silhouette. These cargos serve ’70s style — $33!

14. Last but Not Least: You’ll want to be seen in these olive green pants. They’re so chic that you can wear them into the office — $30!