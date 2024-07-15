Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I used to spend all of my time searching for the prettiest swimsuits that made me feel confident. Actually, I still do that, but I also prioritize looking for complementary cover-ups that only enhance my overall beach look. Your cover-up is just as important as your suit, and choosing one that matches your personality and personal style can completely elevate your beach fashions.

Beach cover-ups aren’t just for the beach anymore either. With so many adorable crocheted and flowy options, these outfit pieces can be worn just about anywhere. So, if you’re looking to enhance your vacation wardrobe, be sure to check out the 12 chicest cover-ups that will take you from the beach to the bar (and everywhere in between!).

1. Technicolor! When I’m at the beach I want to wear my brightest colors to match the vibrant energy of the ocean. This multi-colored crocheted pick will have you feeling your happiest and make everyone around you smile.

2. Add Some Accessories: You can wear this long billowing button-down cover-up to the beach as is, then dress it up with a thick belt and some bangles for evening escapades.

3. Boho Dreams: This full crocheted pants set will have you feeling fun and confident, whether you’re traipsing to the beach or going to the club after the sun sets.

4. Breezy Shirt Dress: Shirtdresses are one of those items that can be worn for any occasion — even the beach. This one from Ekouaer was made specially for oceanside adventures.

5. Beach Club Ready: Dreaming of partying in Ibiza or Mykonos? This vibrant crocheted number will look incredible in all of your Instagram pics!

6. Your New Favorite: Make a statement at the beach bar in this romantic MakeMeChic cover-up. With delicate lace detailing, ruffles and a flattering plunging neck, it has all of the elements of a dressy staple so you can even wear it for dressier vacation events.

7. Elegantly Casual: From far away, this crocheted Cupshe cover-up dress looks like a slinky slip dress, and honestly, it looks just as good close up too!

8. Young and Fun: Imagine all of your girlfriends wearing this trendy cover-up in different colors while on your trip. You will turn heads the moment you step on the beach or head to the bar!

9. Beach Wedding Afterparty: Calling all beachy brides — this unique mini dress cover-up is a must-have for your nuptials afterparty.

10. Where Anywhere: This may be your average sun dress, but its chameleon-like quality allows it to work as a chic and simple beach cover-up too!

11. Bell Sleeves: Coastal cowgirl anyone? You could be the poster child for the trend in this Pinup Fashion V-neck cover-up!

12. Rich Mom Era: Don’t just look like a cool mom, give off rich mom energy in this flowing Supnier cover-up.