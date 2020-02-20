These Are the Mules That You’ll Be Obsessing Over This Spring

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The spring is all about easygoing style. Forget layers — think ensembles comprised of staples like flowy dresses, oversized denim jackets and high-waisted boyfriend jeans. It’s time to pack away our heavy winter gear and welcome in the comfiest time of year!

The leisurely nature that spring brings means that we don’t want to fuss when it comes to our outfits. That’s why we sought out to find the epitome of ease (when it comes to footwear at least) — and it’s these stunning slip-on mules from Chinese Laundry! We have a strong feeling that we’re going to be living in these heels all season long, and we couldn’t be more excited about it!

Get the Chinese Laundry Pollie heeled mules for $70, available from Zappos!

The Chinese Laundry Pollie heels are a perfectly balanced pair of shoes. They’re modern enough to look current and trendy, but classic enough to ensure that they’ll have staying power that’s longer than just a few months (or Instagram posts). They’re a must-have shoe that’s begging to be teamed with tons of different looks! They come in three color options so that you can pick up the pair that best match your wardrobe. The nude pair is ideal for spring, the faux-suede pair is chic and timeless and the leopard-print pair is fabulously funky.

They have a sleek pointed toe that adds an air of sophistication to any outfit. That sharp silhouette is mirrored in the design throughout, and there’s a scalloped toe at the front of the shoe. Mules, of course, are known for bare ankles — so slipping these on in a pinch is as easy as it gets! If a relaxed look is your ultimate goal, these heels definitely fit the bill.

The Chinese Laundry Pollie mules have a block heel that measures precisely 2-inches in height. It’s the ideal heel to have on a shoe when we want to add a little boost to our frame, but don’t want to grow uncomfortable throughout the day.

Better yet, shoppers seem to agree with our assessment of these heels. They say that the “fit is perfect” and describe them as “stylish enough” to work for pretty much any occasion — “from casual to more dressy work attire.” What more can we say? All we know is that we want these mules in our lives stat!

