When we used to hear the word “royal,” we pictured crowns, gowns, long capes and pointy caps. These days, however, we picture the one and only Duchess Kate — and as we all know, her style is far from stuffy and outdated. You don’t need to go shopping at Duchesses “R” Us to nab the same pieces she rocks from day to day, and even year to year — you just need to hit up Nordstrom!

Duchess Kate has specifically been wearing Barbour outerwear for at least eight years, and she’s not the only royal who’s partial to the brand. Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth and even Princess Diana have all worn Barbour too. That’s why it makes sense that a lot of styles are almost sold out at Nordstrom — but there are still a handful of Barbour coats you can grab for yourself at majorly discounted prices, so check out our picks below!

Weatheram Longline Puffer Coat

This knee-length puffer has a built-in neck warmer to eliminate the extra bulk and hassle of a scarf. Reviewers describe this coat’s feel as “silky warmth” that’s perfect for “dreary mid-winter days.”

Get the Barbour Weatheram Longline Puffer Coat (originally $350) for just $210 at Nordstrom!

Hawse Quilted Water Resistant Jacket

Chevron quilting is easily one of our favorite kinds, and we especially love it paired with the icy white shade of this jacket’s shell. This piece has a hood hiding over on the back too!

Get the Hawse Quilted Water Resistant Jacket (originally $250) for just $175 at Nordstrom!

Clutch Faux Fur Trim Hooded Fishtail Raincoat

We don’t know which feature we love more on this waterproof rain parka: the detachable faux-fur hood or the golden buckle detail at the neckline!

Get the Clutch Faux Fur Trim Hooded Fishtail Raincoat (originally $475) for just $332 at Nordstrom!

Gangway Quilted Puffer Coat

How cute are those striped ribbed cuffs sticking out at the ends of the long sleeves of this coat? They add an unexpected sporty element and they keep the cold air from creeping up your arms!

Get the Gangway Quilted Puffer Coat (originally $300) for just $210 at Nordstrom!

Barmack Chevron Quilted Coat

The more chevron, the better. We love the flattering effect it has on this longline, streamlined coat with hidden zip and snap-button closures!

Get the Barmack Chevron Quilted Coat (originally $350) for just $245 at Nordstrom!

Want to see more? Shop other coats from Barbour here and all other coats and outerwear available at Nordstrom here!

